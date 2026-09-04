Orthopaedic surgeon says your walk can reveal problems with your joints, brain, heart and lungs: Here's how

You may not think much about the way you walk, as it feels almost automatic. But something as simple as your gait can give clues about what is happening inside your body. We asked a specialist about what kind of problems your walk can reveal. Dr Shuvendu Prosad Roy, additional director of orthopaedics and spine surgery at Fortis Hospital, simplified what your walking pattern may reveal about your health.ALSO READ: Finding it hard to sit cross-legged or climb stairs? Orthopaedic doctor reveals 6 early signs of joint degeneration

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But first, how can walking reveal a health problem in the first place? It turns out that walking depends on several systems working together: Dr Roy mentioned the muscles, joints, bones, nerves, heart, and lungs.

Therefore, any change in walking speed, stride, balance, or coordination may indicate that one or more of these systems is affected.

Changes that may indicate joint, muscle, or bone problems

Certain changes in the way you walk may signal problems affecting the musculoskeletal system. These changes can include limping, taking shorter steps, restricting movements at the hip or knee, or placing more weight on one leg.

Dr Roy said, “From an orthopaedic perspective, a limp, shorter steps, reduced movement at the hip or knee, or an increasing tendency to favour one leg may point towards joint, muscle or bone problems.

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{{^usCountry}} Arthritis, spinal problems, previous injuries and muscle weakness can all alter gait. Abnormal walking mechanics can also increase stress on the knees, hips, feet and lower back, potentially worsening pain and joint wear.” Changes that refer to neurological problems {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arthritis, spinal problems, previous injuries and muscle weakness can all alter gait. Abnormal walking mechanics can also increase stress on the knees, hips, feet and lower back, potentially worsening pain and joint wear.” Changes that refer to neurological problems {{/usCountry}}

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If you have balance and coordination problems, such as frequently stumbling, swaying, having difficulty turning, or developing a growing fear of falling, they may be associated with sensory problems or neurological disorders, as per the orthopaedic surgeon.

“Conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord or peripheral nerves—including Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders—can produce characteristic changes in walking,” he added.

Check the gait of walking.

Changes that may mean heart- and lung-related issues

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He also warned that changes in walking may point to broader health issues. Abnormal changes in gait could be linked to cardiovascular or respiratory problems. Reduced walking capacity or unusual fatigue while walking should be medically evaluated.

When should you consult a doctor?

The most important thing is to notice whether someone's walk has changed from their usual patterns. Check these signs:

A sudden or unexplained change in walking Constant imbalance or frequent stumbling Repeated falls New weakness or numbness Significant or worsening pain Increasing difficulty turning or coordinating movements Progressive decline in walking speed or capacity

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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