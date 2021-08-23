Pain relief to reducing stress: Here's why people are opting for Aquatic Therapy

Aquatic therapy is gaining popularity due to its many p6hysical and mental health benefits nowadays. The use of water for treatment of pains and other therapeutic purposes is not recent and dates back to ancient times. Over many years, its popularity has grown manifold with studies proving its effectiveness in bringing relief in many health troubles.

It has been found to be useful in treating conditions like arthritis, sporting injuries, ligament tear, and even neurological conditions like stroke, Parkinson's Disease, spinal cord injuries to autism and celebral palsy.

Many Bollywood actors have also benefitted from it. Akshay Kumar had said how it helped him to recover from slipped disc while Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan too shared a detailed account on how after developing a crippling pain in her knees, she opted for hydrotherapy instead of surgery recommended by her doctor. Sonali Bendre and Sunny Leone too have shared positive experiences about hydrotherapy.

"The use of water for therapeutic purposes dates back to 2400 B.C. in the form of hydrotherapy, used by Egyptian, Assyrian, and Mohammedan. Its only in 1911, when Dr. Charles Leroy Lowman began to use therapeutic tubs to treat cerebral palsy and spastic patients in California at Orthopedic Hospital in Los Angeles, that the idea of systemic Aquatic physiotherapy came into being. Aquatic Therapy now stands on strong medical grounds and is backed by strong research and evidence for its key role in rehabilitation and healing," says Namita Ambani, CEO AquaCentric Therapy Pvt. Ltd.

Dr Firdaus Shaikh, PT Senior Orthopaedic Physiotherapist, AquaCentric Therapy elaborates on the benefits of Aquatic Therapy:

Benefits of Aquatic Therapy

Pain relief: The major benefit of exercising in water is the weightlessness one experiences in the water compared to land. Due to the effects of buoyancy, the body weight is reduced to a negligible amount thereby reducing the overall impact, pain and stress experienced at the painful joint. This is an extremely beneficial effect seen in arthritis, healing fractures, ligament injuries etc.

Reduction in muscle spasm: The warmth of the pool eases out the overall tension within the muscles and helps in relieving muscle spasm.

Strengthens muscles: The resistance of the water can be used to aid in muscle strengthening and rehabilitation of the weakened muscles.

Improves flexibility: It also helps in reducing swelling, improving flexibility and mobility, enhancing balance and gait.

Reduces anxiety: Aquatic therapy also helps reduce stress levels and boosts confidence. It can be useful for those suffering from mental health issues.

