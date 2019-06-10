Sonali Bendre shares her experience from aqua therapy session, says ‘this isn’t as easy as it looks’. Watch video

Actor Sonali Bendre is recovering from cancer and is always a sport when it comes to sharing stories about her struggle and treatment. She has now shared a video from her aqua therapy session on Instagram. She can be seen performing leg exercises, lifting weights and walking the treadmill inside a glass water tank.

Sonali wrote along with the video, “Warning: This isn’t as easy as it looks. My new aqua therapy training sessions are tough but definitely easier than doing this in normal conditions. #MyNewNormal involves looking for solutions and not creating excuses... finding what works for me. #KDAH P.S. Thank God I didn’t drop my phone!”

Her fans praised the actor for her efforts. A fan wrote, “You are an inspiration, an indomitable spirit and a champ all the way. God bless you.” Another wrote, “So so proud of you you are a fighter you really inspire me and other women’s all over the world i know how ov cancer hurt becouse my Mom was a victim may Almighty God be beside you and help you to fight n win!” Another user wrote, “Good to see you healthy again sonali.. Stay fit.”

Sonali had gone bald during her chemotherapy sessions. She recently underwent a hair makeover and shared a video from her salon session on Instagram. Another cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap had reacted to the video saying, “Beautiful you.” Actor Neelam wrote, “Love it” whereas Ekta Kapoor called her “Gorgeous” in the comments section.

Sonali also appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show BFFs last month with friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. She broke down on the show while talking about her struggle. The actor revealed how she felt like being hit by a train on hearing the news and said, “I hadn’t slept at all and that was the night when I acknowledged everything, accepted everything. This is it and this is going to be my last crying of how did I get this, why is this happening to me.”

She added, “From this moment on, its going to be a happiness, its going to be a smile. And when I saw the sun coming up, I clicked that and sent it to my family and I said, ‘Girls, switch on the sunshine’.”

