Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan hail Yuvraj Singh post his retirement

Members of the film fraternity on Monday lauded Yuvraj Singh’s extraordinary career as the cricketer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Earlier today, Yuvraj, while announcing his decision, said he would help assist cancer patients going forward through his ‘YouWeCan’ foundation.

“After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward,” said the 2011 World Cup hero.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “Many congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 on your retirement. You have been, are and will remain one of the most inspirational sportsman ever! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. #YuviRetires.”

Many congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 on your retirement. You have been, are and will remain one of the most inspirational sportsman ever! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. #YuviRetires — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 10, 2019

Applauding the cricketer for his strength and courage, veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted “Dearest @YUVSTRONG12!!! You have inspired millions of Indians all over the world not only as a great cricketer but also as a person whose attitude towards life has been that of a complete WINNER. People like you don’t retire. We will always applaud your strength & courage.”

Dearest @YUVSTRONG12!!! You have inspired millions of Indians all over the world not only as a great cricketer but also as a person whose attitude towards life has been that of a complete WINNER. People like you don’t retire. We will always applaud your strength & courage.🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/Y90auVDj30 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 10, 2019

Calling Yuvraj a ‘warrior’ and an ‘inspiration’, actor Anushka Sharma wrote, “Thank you for the memories @YUVSTRONG12 . You’ve been a warrior and inspiration to so many. I wish you the best in the next inning of your life,” on her Twitter.

Thank you for the memories @YUVSTRONG12 . You've been a warrior and inspiration to so many. I wish you the best in the next inning of your life 🌟🌟🌟 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 10, 2019

Thanking the cricketer for his contribution towards Indian cricket, spinner Bishan Singh Bedi’s son Angad Bedi tweeted, “Thank you for the service you have done to Indian cricket. A true champion who carried himself with decorum at all times. You made memories on the field and off which we as Indian fans shall always cherish. It’s Time.. #Yuvrajsingh #YuvrajSinghRetires #jerseyno12.”

Thank you for the service you have done to Indian cricket. A true champion who carried himself with decorum at all times. You made memories on the field and off which we as Indian fans shall always cherish. It’s Time.. #Yuvrajsingh #YuvrajSinghRetires #jerseyno12 pic.twitter.com/3Iu11LjegP — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) June 10, 2019

A tough decision to make.. not easy to hold back your tears. You have seen the highest highs and the lowest lows. Seen you from really close quarters you are and always be my most favorite.. cricketer and a friend. Have a blessed life. Waheguru🙏#yuvrajsingh #YuvrajSinghRetires — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) June 10, 2019

Calling Yuvraj’s decision ‘heartbreaking’, actor Raveena Tandon wrote on Twitter, “Dear @YUVSTRONG12 .A heartbreaking brave decision.entertained us with ur brilliant innings always.Made India proud,true son of the soil,won for us,6 sixes,T-20 WC against England,is etched in our minds http://forever.Best wishes for your futureendeavours.#YuvrajSinghretires.”

Dear @YUVSTRONG12 .A heartbreaking brave decision.entertained us with ur brilliant innings always.Made India proud,true son of the soil,won for us,6 sixes,T-20 WC against England,is etched in our minds https://t.co/WD4hOSAYgo wishes for your futureendeavours.#YuvrajSinghretires — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 10, 2019

Thanking Yuvraj for being a great ambassador of the game, actor Varun Dhawan tweeted, “Thank u @YUVSTRONG12 for all the memories and always being a great ambassador of the game #yuvrajsinghretires.”

Thank u @YUVSTRONG12 for all the memories and always being a great ambassador of the game #yuvrajsinghretires pic.twitter.com/kLao4K45zM — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 10, 2019

Rannvijay Singha tweeted, “A true fighter on and off the field, the “Yuvraj” of Cricket!Brother @YUVSTRONG12 you are an inspiration as a cricketer and a human being!Best of luck for everything that you want to do this point onwards.Congratulations to you and your family for an amazing career! #YuviRetires.”

A true fighter on and off the field, the "Yuvraj" of Cricket!Brother @YUVSTRONG12 you are an inspiration as a cricketer and a human being!Best of luck for everything that you want to do this point onwards.Congratulations to you and your family for an amazing career! #YuviRetires pic.twitter.com/VAdztKSgsq — Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) June 10, 2019

Also read: Humorously Yours season 2 review: Business of comedy, served with love

Huma Qureshi, Suniel Shetty, and Neha Dhupia too reacted on Yuvraj’s decision to retire. A fighter to the core, Yuvraj battled all odds to return to the cricket field after successfully defeating the rare germ cell tumour. An appearance at the 2014 T20 World Cup finals looked like a perfect script until Yuvraj found the going tough.

“This was probably the most difficult time in my cricket career, the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka when I laboured to 11 off 21 balls. It was so shattering that I felt my career was all but over, everyone wrote me off too... But I never stopped believing in myself,” remarked Yuvraj.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 21:38 IST