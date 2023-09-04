Papaya seeds: Know wonderful health benefits; the right way to consume them

Soft, pulpy and mildly sweet, papaya is the perfect fruit for all generations from children to elderly. The fruit has an amazing nutritional profile too. A natural cure for constipation, a rich source of Vitamin A and C, and a storehouse of antioxidants and fibre, papaya has impressive benefits. While you all have been advised to add 'papeeta' to your diet by a family elder, did you know you could also consume its seeds. While they may not look edible in the first glance, papaya seeds can be added to your diet for its many uses and benefits. (Also read: Best summer fruits to relieve constipation)

Nutritional profile of papaya seeds

While they may not look edible in the first glance, papaya seeds can be added to your diet for its many uses and benefits.(Freepik)

Papaya seeds have wonderful antioxidants like polyphenols, flavonoids, alkaloids, tannins and saponins, which protects the body from oxidative damage. They also keep inflammation in the body in check. Papaya seeds are also rich in fibre and can address your constipation woes. Carpaine in papaya seeds helps eliminate bacteria and parasites in the intestines and help keep the digestive system healthy. Papaya seeds provide a boost to metabolism and prevent the body from storing fat. They also help control bad cholesterol levels (LDL)

"Papaya is a versatile fruit, treasured for its delicious taste and nutritional value. While many of us routinely discard the black seeds found in ripe papayas, these seeds are now gaining attention for their hidden health benefits. The tiny black seeds are not only edible but also offer a wealth of nutritional support. Papaya seeds are rich in essential nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals like zinc, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, and iron. Moreover, they contain significant amounts of monounsaturated fatty acids, such as oleic acid, along with polyphenols and flavonoids, which act as potent antioxidants," says Dietitian Rosy Saha, Golf View Healthcare & Research Institute.

Dietitian Rosy Saha shares key health benefits that papaya seeds have to offer:

1. Weight management

Papaya seeds are packed with dietary fibre, which can boost metabolism and aid in weight loss. Their high protein content also contributes to a feeling of fullness.

2. Menstrual pain relief

Carotene, a powerful antioxidant in papaya, helps balance oestrogen-like hormones, potentially reducing menstrual pain and promoting regularity.

3. Cholesterol regulation

The fibre in papaya seeds plays a role in reducing cholesterol levels in the body. Additionally, the presence of oleic acid and other monounsaturated fatty acids helps lower LDL (bad) cholesterol.

4. Gut health

Papaya seeds contain carpaine, which helps eliminate intestinal worms and bacteria, promoting digestive health. Their abundant fibre content regulates bowel movements, prevents constipation, and maintains digestive balance. Enzymes in papaya seeds, like papain and chymopapain, aid digestion, reducing symptoms like bloating and gas.

5. Immune system support

High in Vitamin C, papaya seeds contribute to a robust immune system. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that protects the body against harmful substances and free radicals.

6. Cancer risk reduction

Papaya seeds are a source of polyphenols and powerful antioxidants that offer protection against various forms of cancer.

How to consume papaya seeds

"One should consume approximately one tablespoon (15 grams) of papaya seeds per day to maximize their benefits. It's advisable to start with a gradual intake. You can either ingest the seeds directly in the morning with a glass of water or incorporate them into juices, smoothies, or oatmeal. However, do not exceed the recommended dose to avoid adverse effects," says the dietitian.

