Peanut butter: Healthy ways to consume, side-effects of spoiled peanut butter

Peanut butter is fast gaining popularity as a superfood that is also great for heart health if consumed in moderation as it has a perfect mix of unsaturated fats, fibre, protein, apart from other essential vitamins and minerals. A delicious spread for a weight loss snack, it helps promote satiety and keeps you full for long thus curbing those unwanted and untimely hunger pangs that threaten to derail your weight loss journey. Peanut butter can also help control blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. According to a study, consumption of peanut butter five times or more per week reduced the incidence of diabetes by 21%. Peanut butter is quite nutrient-dense and one should avoid eating it in large quantities as it has some amount of saturated fat too which can be harmful for health. Peanuts are also high in phosphorus, which may affect your body's absorption of other minerals like zinc and iron. (Also read: Recipe: Win the weekdays with a breakfast of Peanut Butter Chia Pudding)

WHAT IS PEANUT BUTTER AND HOW DO WE CONSUME IT

"Peanut butter is nutritious, rich and protein-packed. It is made from ground peanuts, roasted nicely and made into a thick consistency paste. It is calorie dense and lot of people eat with fruits, sandwiches, biscuits and many other foods," says Prachi Shah, Consulting Nutritionist and Clinical Dietitian, Founder, Health Habitat.

HEALTHY WAYS TO ADD PEANUT BUTTER TO YOUR DIET

The best way to have peanut butter is to add in your milkshakes (Pixabay)

Shah also opened up on different ways to add peanut butter to the diet:

• In milkshake

The best way to have peanut butter is to add in your milkshakes. Blend it with seasonal fruits, add with mixed seeds or nuts and then you are good to go.

• Mix with granola or muesli

A proper nutritious breakfast makes you feel energetic through the day. Having peanut butter with a granola or muesli smoothie with some dash of dry fruits will definitely help you have a hearty breakfast.

• Spread it on your breads

You can spread peanut butter on your healthy breads for a satisfying evening snack. You can also add some peanut butter on the top of your frozen berries to turn it into a delicious and super wholesome snack.

• Hummus + peanut butter

Hummus is made of chickpea and is very healthy if added in salads, used as a dip or as a sauce. How about mixing some peanut butter with hummus to give it a touch of sweetness which can also be enjoyed by kids as snack.

• Alternative to regular butter

Peanut butter is low in fat and high in protein compared to regular butter, so it is a great alternative to use on cupcakes, pancakes, breads, sauces and popcorns.

SIDE EFFECTS OF SPOILED PEANUT BUTTER

There could be many ways to add peanut butter in diet. But do you know if you consume spoiled peanut butter, it may have side effects that can lead to several health problems.

Prachi Shah lists side effects of spoiled peanut butter:

• It inhibits mineral absorption

• It leads to stomach or gut issues

• There could be an allergic reaction

• It may lead to inflammation

• Your cholesterol levels spike up

• There could be more sugar than you realise

• It may lead to nutritional deficiency

Shah says one should use peanut butter up to 3 months in the pantry.

"Its shelf life totally depends on how you store it. It’s better to store for 3 months and keep in the fridge. Avoiding refrigeration can spoil the peanut butter and cause adverse effect to the body. Use wisely," says the nutritionist.

