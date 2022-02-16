Pilates girl Sara Ali Khan is 'flowing strong'

Sara Ali Khan is a dedicated Pilates enthusiast. The actor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her Pilates studio, working out. The actor is currently trained by celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who keeps sharing snippets of Sara's Pilates journey on her Instagram stories and profile.

Sara Ali Khan proudly wears her love for Pilates on her T-shirts. Sara is often photographed by paparazzi outside her Pilates studio wearing athleisure with Pilates Girl written on it. Sara loves her Pilates routine and makes it a point to speak of the benefits of the workout routine.

Sara's workout diaries often make their way on her Instagram profile in the form of videos and stories. Sara keeps sharing glimpses of the routine and they are proof of the dedication and the focus that the actor has for her fitness routine.

Sara's Pilates trainer Namrata, on Wednesday, shared a short video of herself working out in the studio. Accompanied by her colleague from the film industry Sharmin Segal, Sara can be seen engrossed in her Pilates routine. In the video, Sara can be seen positioning her body on all fours on a yoga mat and then slowly sliding her body to the front and holding the plank position before going back to the initial position. She can be seen doing the process repeatedly. "Flowing strong," wrote Namrata on her Instagram stories. Take a look at the snippets of Sara's workout routine here:

Pilates come with multiple health benefits. Most of the Pilates' exercises focus on the core muscles; hence it helps in development of the core. It also helps in correcting the posture and decreasing back pain issues. Pilates also help in preventing injuries and creating body awareness. It also helps in relieving stress and reducing menstrual pain.