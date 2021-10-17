Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / ‘Pilates girl’ Sara Ali Khan’s workout video is all the fitness inspo we need for today
health

‘Pilates girl’ Sara Ali Khan’s workout video is all the fitness inspo we need for today

The weekend is here. In case you are looking for some fitness motivation to get out of bed and hit the gym, let Sara Ali Khan serve you with the same.
‘Pilates girl’ Sara’s workout video is all the fitness inspo we need for today(Instagram/@namratapurohit)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 07:51 AM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Sara Ali Khan’s workout videos are a marvel to watch. Sara, who swears by Pilates and wears it proudly on her tee shirts, are often seen working out like a beast in the gym. Her workout videos often make their way on our Instagram feed and we cannot help but drool.

Sara Ali Khan, when working out, is mostly in her tee shirts that says “Pilates girl.” Well, she is one, too. Sara’s fitness trainer Namrata Purohit often shares her workout videos and gives us a sneak peek of the kind of dedication that Sara has for her fitness routine.

It may be the weekend for us, but for Sara, it is just another reason to hit the gym and give her best. Namrata shared an Instagram reel on her Instagram profile on Saturday where Sara can be seen working out on various Pilates routines to stay in shape.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan is working out on a Sunday. So, how did she do it?

RELATED STORIES

“Pilates Girl Sara Ali Khan. Here’s a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan ‘s workout, must watch this video till the end,” wrote Namrata in the caption. Take a look at the video here:

In the video, Sara can be seen using gym equipment to work on various fitness routines. She can be seen doing squats while balancing her feet on two plates on a yoga mat. In the later part of the video, on a hemispherical equipment, Sara can be seen balancing her body and working on her arm and leg muscles. She also can be seen lifting weights.

“This one was a tough one - slow controlled movements working up to a slow and intense burn, friction training with the flowing, core stability and more on the corestix, balance and more work on the arc barrel,” wrote Namrata in her caption. In the end of the video, Sara can be seen summing up her feeling in these words – “I feel energised, I feel strong, I feel exhausted.” “I think she did very well,” Namrata summed up her post.

Pilates, as performed by Sara in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in developing the core strength – primarily the body part from where all movements stem out. It also helps in enhancing energy, improving posture and decreasing stress.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan pilates workout
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sunscreens with zinc oxide become toxic after couple of hours: Study

6

Gauahar Khan shares her 'Most Cherished Memory of Turkey,' see pics

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 5-step self-examination guide you must follow

Preparing to get your kid vaccinated soon? Follow these Do's and Don'ts
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP