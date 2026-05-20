Pilates trainer reveals how Victoria’s Secret models keep their abs toned with deep core 10-minute workout. Watch

Ever wondered how Victoria’s Secret models maintain those toned abs year-round? A Pilates trainer, known on Instagram as Pilates by Cat, who has over 20 years of experience, shared in a May 12 post how she helped models achieve flatter lower abs through deep core-focused training.

Trainer shares effective deep core workout for toned abs without weights. (Pexels )

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“After 20 years teaching Pilates, this is still one of my favourite 10-minute deep core flows for flattening the lower stomach and cinching the waist,” the fitness trainer wrote in her post. (Also read: Fitness trainer says not every bigger tummy is belly fat; shares signs of bloating, poor digestion and core pressure )

How the workout activates deep core muscles

Explaining the method behind the workout, she said the routine is designed to activate the deep core muscles effectively. “The roller helps you find neutral pelvis so the deep core (TA) switches on properly instead of gripping through the hip flexors and lower back,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} She further explained how different elements of the workout target specific areas of the core. “The hand weights challenge the upper abs and help knit the ribs together, while the elevated legs create long lean tone without bulky hips or thighs,” she noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further explained how different elements of the workout target specific areas of the core. “The hand weights challenge the upper abs and help knit the ribs together, while the elevated legs create long lean tone without bulky hips or thighs,” she noted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Low-impact routine designed for toned, lean results {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Low-impact routine designed for toned, lean results {{/usCountry}}

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Calling it a low-impact yet highly effective routine, the trainer described it as a “deep core burn” workout designed to strengthen and tone the midsection without adding bulk. She explained that the focus is on controlled movement and deep muscle activation, rather than fast or high-impact exercises, making it suitable for all fitness levels.

She also shared the simple circuit she follows in her core workout: “Star x12, Double toe taps x12, Dead bug x12 — repeat circuit 3 times.” According to her, repeating the sequence helps build endurance in the deep abdominal muscles while improving stability and posture over time.

“You can absolutely do this without weights, too,” she said, encouraging beginners to try the routine at their own pace and gradually build strength as they become more comfortable with the movements.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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