Planning IVF? Fertility specialist shares the key questions every couple must ask before choosing a clinic

Infertility is on the rise, and it's becoming one of the common reproductive health challenges affecting many couples. Treatment is personalised to the specific cause of infertility and may include medication, minimally invasive procedures, or advanced fertility treatments such as IVF when clinically needed. Hence, couples should remain attentive while choosing an IVF clinic. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amrita Singh, a fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Preet Vihar, Delhi, shared certain questions that couples should ask before deciding on the right clinic for them.

Questions every couple must ask before choosing a fertility clinic.(Unsplash)

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What is the clinic's experience and expertise in this area?

Dr Amrita highlighted that couples need to choose a clinic with experienced fertility specialists, trained embryologists, and supportive staff, which will be critical when dealing with complex cases.

How important is the IVF laboratory when selecting a fertility clinic?

The IVF laboratory is critical because this is where things like fertilisation, embryo culture, and embryo selection happen. “Patients should ask about the laboratory’s quality standards, safety protocols, accreditation, air quality controls, electronic witnessing systems, and the expertise of the embryology team,” said Dr Amrita. A good laboratory with strong quality controls can be an important contributor to the safety of the embryo, consistency, and successful outcomes of treatment.

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A good laboratory with strong quality controls can be an important contributor to the safety of the embryo, consistency, and successful outcomes of treatment. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} Do they have transparent pricing and financial counselling? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Do they have transparent pricing and financial counselling? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Fertility treatment can include a number of components, including consultations, investigations, medications, and procedures. Couples should ask for a clear breakdown of all the costs they will be expected to pay so they can see if there are any hidden costs during the treatment,” Dr Amrita highlighted. The clinic should be able to provide financial counselling and flexible payment options, which include EMI facilities, to help patients plan and manage the financial aspects of their fertility treatment. What are the success rates of the clinic? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Fertility treatment can include a number of components, including consultations, investigations, medications, and procedures. Couples should ask for a clear breakdown of all the costs they will be expected to pay so they can see if there are any hidden costs during the treatment,” Dr Amrita highlighted. The clinic should be able to provide financial counselling and flexible payment options, which include EMI facilities, to help patients plan and manage the financial aspects of their fertility treatment. What are the success rates of the clinic? {{/usCountry}}

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Visit the fertility consultant and understand about the age-specific success rates, as the results can vary based on individual factors.

Does the clinic provide comprehensive fertility diagnostics and treatment?

The clinic should help couples with tailor-made treatment plans and even diagnostic testing. The clinic should include treatments like IUI, ICSI, fertility preservation, and donor programs along with the IVF procedure. This will help couples to seek the right treatment at the right time.

The clinic should help couples with tailor-made treatment plans and even diagnostic testing. (Pexel)

Will the clinic be able to offer emotional support?

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The infertility journey in itself can be emotionally taxing for couples. Counselling and patient support services can be beneficial for couples.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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