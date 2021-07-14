Pooja Batra does yoga with her nephew then sweats it out at gym, we are inspired

Bollywood actor and Miss India Pooja Batra has found an adorable workout partner. Her latest Instagram post is proof. The star is the newest celeb to take over social media with some fitness motivation, and she did the same with back-to-back grams of her sweating it out.

Pooja took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself doing yoga asanas with her nephew. She shared that her husband Nawab Shah clicked the snaps taken at their farmhouse, and they are just too adorable.

Pooja captioned the post, "Learning yoga from my nephew. Children don't remember their best day of television." She also added the hashtag #yogawithpoojabatra to her caption.

Pooja and her nephew can be seen nailing some yoga asanas while sitting on a workout mat in the photos. Pooja adorably tries to copy her nephew in the first two pictures. Then, she does the Downward Dog Pose or Adho Mukha Shvanasana as her nephew leisurely chills. In the end, Pooja did the Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana or the Extended Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose, and her nephew looked at her in wonder.

After sharing her workout routine with her nephew, Pooja also posted a video of herself sweating it out at the gym. She shared a reel in which she exercised on a gym exercise bike. With her hair tied in two buns and wearing a sports bra teamed with black tights, she nailed the routine.

Benefits:

The Downward Dog Pose or Adho Mukha Shvanasana helps in toning the core muscles of the body. It strengthens the bones and arms, works the back muscles of the legs, improves blood flow to the brain and the body posture.

The Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana is one of the complex yoga poses. It strengthens and stretches the legs and ankles. It deeply stretches the hamstrings while gently opening the hips, shoulders, and arms. It also challenges and improves the sense of balance.

The exercise bike workout is a great way to boost cardio fitness and burn body fat. It also helps with weight loss.

