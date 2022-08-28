Pop, Snap, Crack: Here are 5 healthy munchies you should try

Whenever your hunger stricks, instead of reaching for that pre-packaged, preservative laden snacks, here are 5 healthy munchies you should try.

Popcorn

A perfect substitute for junk food, Popcorn is a healthy snack. It is low on calories and loaded with fiber that helps to keep your full for longer. It contains polyphenols which are antioxidants that is linked to better blood circulation and digestive health. For all its good, the way it is prepared can make popcorn a bad snack. It is better to eat corn that has been air popped or cooked in a little olive oil rather than the popcorn got in theatres that are loaded with calories.

Gur-channa

Perfect for those who have a sweet tooth, a snack of gur channa can elevate your mood, energy levels and is a good source of protein and fibre. It is an immunity booster and helps with heart health. Menstruation women and those suffering from low haemoglobin levels should snack on this as it helps with blood productions and is rich in iron.

Roasted peanuts

Stocked filled with vitamin E, magnesium and folate, peanuts are rich in antioxidants and good for muscle function, digestion and function of the cells. It contains vitamin B that helps convert food to energy and aids the nervous system. Roasting the peanuts makes it tastier and makes it last longer.

Puffed rice

Made by heating grains of rice under high pressure, puffed rice or murmura is rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates. It is a good snack for those who are on a weight loss journey as it keeps your hunger pangs at bay and is is low in calories. It aids digestion, boosts immunity, regulates blood pressure and strengthens the bones.

Foxnuts

An excellent source of carbs and micronutrients such as calcium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus, fox nuts aka makhana makes for a fun and crunchy snack. They are also rich in antioxidants that can protect against chronic illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes