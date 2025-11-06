Portfolio diet: This heart-healthy diet can help lower your cholesterol. Here's how it works

Ever heard about the portfolio diet? Offering various heart-related benefits similar to the famous Mediterranean diet, this approach is used by people to structure their meals. Portfolio diet was introduced by Dr David Jenkins in the early 2000s.(Representative image/Unsplash)

It came into existence during the early 2000s and was introduced by Dr David Jenkins, associated with the University of Toronto as a professor in the department of nutritional sciences, CNBC reported.

Portfolio diet: How does it work?

Dr Jenkins has linked healthy eating to smart financial investing. He told The New York Times that in an investment portfolio, people look forward to "spreading out" their "risks and benefits and trying to maximize your financial returns”.

In a similar way, people are required to focus on food items that help lower cholesterol levels. By doing this, they can easily bring down the risk of heart disease.

Portfolio diet: What to eat?

Just like the Mediterranean diet, food items to eat under the portfolio diet are rich in fiber, healthy fats, as well as plant sources of protein. Among these include:

Legumes (this includes products made from soy beans like tofu and soy milk)

Seeds

Nuts

Extra virgin olive oil, canola oil, and avocados

Fruits

Vegetables

All of them have certain properties that can help in lowering cholesterol levels, experts have said.

Last year, Andrea Glenn, assistant professor at New York University's Department of Nutrition and Food Studies, told Harvard Health Publishing that "viscous fiber" is one of the various types of soluble fiber that "has a somewhat sticky quality.”

It is usually found in eggplant, chia seeds, barley, and oats, among others.

Under the portfolio diet, the recommended servings on a daily basis include viscous fiber (20 grams), nuts and seeds (45 grams), plant-based proteins (50 grams), plant sterols (2 grams), oils or monounsaturated fats (45 grams), according to CNBC.

Besides this, there are certain foods that people following a portfolio diet are required to skip. These include red meat, butter, cream, certain daily products, saturated fat, and ultra-processed foods.

Glenn suggested that it is not an "all-or-nothing approach."

"You can take your own diet and make a few small changes and see cardiovascular benefits,” Glenn added.

Benefits of a portfolio diet

Several studies led by Jenkins have found less risk of heart disease in individuals following the portfolio diet. The eating pattern has led to decreasing levels of "bad cholesterol" by nearly 30 per cent, especially in individuals having high cholesterol. However, more detailed research is needed to announce a portfolio diet for healthy individuals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.