Madhuri Dixit's Toronto event organisers blame her team after backlash over her turning up late: 'They misinformed her…'

After actor Madhuri Dixit faced criticism over her live show, Dil se.. Madhuri, in Toronto, for being a “misleading” event, the organisers have issued a statement. In its clarification, True Sound Live Ltd. said that the "event commenced on time", adding that it was "exactly as scheduled." It added that it was Madhuri’s management team who "misinformed her about the call time", as a result of which she arrived late to the event. Several fans who attended the event had claimed that the event was promoted as a concert but turned out to be more of a talk session. Madhuri Dixit's event in Toronto took place on November 2.

Organisers of Madhuri Dixit's Toronto show react after event faced backlash

The organisers in their statement said that their response was to the "misleading social media commentary." "We at True Sound Live Ltd. would like to clarify the facts regarding the recent Madhuri Dixit – The Golden Girl of Bollywood show held in Toronto, following misleading social media commentary. The event commenced on time with a high-energy opening act featuring exceptional singers from Indian Idol, exactly as scheduled."

Organisers say why Madhuri was late to show

It shared why Madhuri was late to the event. "The show’s format, as shared with Madhuri Dixit’s management, included a Q&A session at 8:30 PM followed by Madhuri’s 60-minute performance segment. However, despite our production team’s readiness and communication throughout the evening, Madhuri Dixit’s own management team misinformed her about the call time, resulting in her late arrival around 10 PM. This delay was completely beyond the control of True Sound Live Ltd," it added.

The organisers have also asked fans to watch videos which "clearly show Madhuri Dixit’s on-stage presence and performance." “Our company fulfilled every contractual and logistical responsibility — from staging, lighting, and sound to audience management — and maintained the event timeline as planned.”

Organisers say what led to “confusion”

It added, "We also want to clarify that certain backstage individuals, including Shreya Gupta, were preoccupied with personal video recordings instead of supporting the artist’s timely coordination, which further added to the confusion. Attached videos clearly show Madhuri Dixit’s on-stage presence and performance, and we invite the public to view the footage and judge objectively," it further said. The organisers thanked all the attendees for their "support and understanding."

What happened at Madhuri's show

Fans attended Madhuri's show, Dil se.. Madhuri, at Toronto’s Great Canadian Casino Resort on November 2. After attending the event, several people took to social media to slam the organisers for promoting what turned out to be a talk show as a concert. Some criticised Madhuri for arriving late, while others labelled the evening a terrible experience and a complete waste of time and money.