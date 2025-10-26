Post-Diwali slump is real! Experts share tips to bounce back quickly

After a happy Diwali filled with bright lights, tasty sweets, and lively celebrations, you may feel a post-Diwali slump. This may be marked by a little bloating, irritability, tiredness, or just low energy levels. Our routines tend to get out of sync, and when we combine rich foods with a little too much celebration, we may not feel our best. Let’s look at what causes this slump and helpful tips from health experts to help you recover quickly. Here's how to bounce back from post-Diwali slump(Adobe Stock)

Is the post-Diwali slump real?

Dr Vimal Pahuja, an internal medicine and metabolic physician at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, tells Health Shots, "The ‘post-Diwali slump’ results from various factors. After days of poor sleep, overeating sugary sweets, and irregular meals, our bodies can experience problems. These issues include high blood sugar, gut health issues, and dehydration. As a result, people often feel tired, irritable, bloated, and low in energy."

5 tips to give your body rest

After the celebrations, there are simple ways to restore balance and boost your energy. Let’s look at some expert tips below:

1. Reboot with hydration and micronutrients

To start your recovery, focus on staying hydrated. Begin your day with natural drinks like lemon water, coconut water, or buttermilk, which help cleanse your body. Dr Pahuja suggests avoiding sugary tea or coffee in the morning. Instead, try light meals high in fibre, such as millets, lentils, vegetables, and seasonal fruits. To reduce fatigue and balance electrolytes, add foods rich in magnesium and potassium, like spinach, bananas, and buttermilk, to your meals. Dr Pahuja advises "against reheating holiday leftovers. Eating fresh meals will better nourish your gut and help keep your energy levels steady."

2. Reset your body clock

To overcome exhaustion, it helps to reset your body’s internal clock. A simple and effective way to do this is to let in natural light in the morning. Dr Pahuja suggests "spending 10 to 15 minutes in the sunlight each day. This practice refreshes your circadian rhythm, lowers cortisol (the stress hormone), and increases serotonin, which can improve your focus and alertness." Additionally, try a 'digital detox' before bed. Setting a consistent sleep and meal schedule can reinforce your natural energy rhythms, promoting better rest and rejuvenation.

3. Aid metabolic recovery

After enjoying holiday treats, you might be tempted to try a detox diet. Still, Dr Pahuja recommends "against extreme cleanses or skipping meals. Instead, focus on a balanced three-day meal plan." Include lean proteins like pulses, eggs, or fish, along with vegetables and small portions of complex carbohydrates, such as quinoa or brown rice. “Consistent, nourishing meals stabilise blood sugar and help prevent cravings that often follow festive eating,” he shares. It’s best to steer clear of added sugars and ultra-processed foods, and to eat regularly to maintain your metabolism and energy levels.

4. Get moving gently but consistently

Physical activity is one of the best ways to lift your spirits after a festival. Dr Preeti Chhabria, Internal Medicine and General Medicine at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, tells Health Shots: "Just 20 minutes of movement each day can improve your mood by releasing endorphins. These natural hormones make you feel good. Low-impact activities like brisk walking, yoga, or stretching can improve blood flow, increase insulin sensitivity, and reduce bloating. Specific yoga poses and breathing exercises are also helpful in supporting gut health and calming your mind."

5. Recharge mentally and emotionally

Don't overlook the emotional side of feeling down after a festival. After the excitement of Diwali, returning to everyday life can feel hard. Dr Chhabria suggests "staying in touch with friends and family, even with a quick call or text, to help with feelings of loneliness. Try mindfulness practices or keep a gratitude journal." Thinking about happy moments and the people you celebrated with can help shift your focus from tiredness to thankfulness. This emotional reset is important as we look forward to the upcoming holidays.

Takeaway

Hydrate wisely: Start with natural beverages like lemon water or coconut water, and focus on fresh, nutrient-dense meals. Reestablish routine: Get your daily dose of morning sunlight, and adhere to consistent sleep and meal schedules. Balanced Nutrition: Instead of detox diets, maintain a wholesome three-day meal plan that prioritises protein and complex carbs. Stay active: Commit to gentle physical activities to boost mood and energy. Emotional wellness: Keep in touch with loved ones and practice gratitude to enhance your mental state.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)