Pranayama for Covid recovery: 3 effective breathing techniques to practice

Covid-19 can impact your lung function and can make even the simple act of breathing naturally a struggle. Many people complain of breathlessness, decreased ability to exercise, dicomfort in breathing even after recovery from Covid-19. With improper breathing, all our body functions get affected and we are unable to release stress and anxiety the way we used to before.

Pranayama, the ancient practice of controlling your breath, is known to improve multiple aspects of physical health, including lung function, blood pressure, and brain function. Studies suggest that Pranayama also promotes relaxation and mindfulness.

"Breathing happens naturally without any effort, but if we have Covid, our respiratory organs get affected making it hard for us to breathe. During this time, we must make a conscious effort to practice simple Pranayama. When we do this in a focussed manner, it positively impacts each and every single organ, muscle and system in the body," says renowned Yoga Guru Grand Master Akshar.

"When the body gets balanced; it also affects our thoughts, and will align our actions. This improves mood, reduces stress and helps in faster recovery. The work of the breath is to bring alignment, it also relaxes the body and makes us alert. We can regulate our healing and recovery process with the help of easy breathing exercises. This practice also can make us calm and controlled that eliminates panic, stress and worry," he adds.

The Yoga guru suggests three powerful breathing techniques to aid your Covid recovery:

Duration of these breathing techniques can be five minutes a day initially and gradually be increases with time.

1. Bhastrika Pranayama

Importance of Bhastrika Pranayama

Bhastrika meaning bellow, pranayama meaning breathing techniques. While practicing this pranayama, the sound made by your breath resembles the sound of the bellows that are used by blacksmiths and the practice of Bhastrika helps build the capacity of the body.

Method

* Inhale and fill your lungs with air and exhale completely

* Both the inhalation and exhalation needs to be done in a 1:1 ratio. Ex: If you breathe in for 4 counts, you must take 4 counts to exhale

2. Bhramari Pranayama

Importance of Bhramari Pranayama

Bhramari Pranayama is from the word “Bhramar” which means bumble Bee. The meaning of Pranayama is breathing technique. It can also called ‘bee breath’. Bhramari reduces fatigue, and mental stress and in this technique the exhalation sound resembles the humming sound of a bee hence it is called Bhramari pranayama.

Method

* Place your thumbs on the external flap outside on your ear and index finger on your forehead; middle finger on Medial Canthus and ring finger on the corner of your nostril

* Inhale as you exhale, make a buzzing noise like a bee

* Keep your mouth closed and feel the vibration

3. Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

Importance of Anulom Vilom

Anulom Vilom Pranayam is an alternate breathing technique. In Sanskrit, the words ‘Anuloma’ means 'natural order' and 'Viloma' means 'going against'. Anulom Vilom Pranayam helps to relieve depression, stress, and anxiety and regular practice has known to be very helpful and useful for well-being.

Method:

* Breathe through alternate nostrils by gently closing right nostril, inhale into your left nostril and close it, exhale out through the right nostril. Then inhale through right, closing it to exhale through your left. * This is one cycle.

"These three breathing techniques of Brahmari, Basthrika and Anulom Vilom pranayama will help you immensely if you have Covid-19. They should be done using the correct techniques to get deeper and receive many physical, mental and spiritual benefits. Therefore, it is important that you spend quality time to learn them properly," says the yoga expert.

