Covid positive with mild symptoms? Yoga asanas for quick recovery

Recovering from Covid-19 can be an arduous journey with fear of symptoms worsening and nobody around to comfort you physically. If there is anything that is helping people to combat the loneliness, stress and the physical discomfort that come with the disease, it is the ancient practice of Yoga. No wonder many people are taking to Yoga for complete healing and feeling positive. Apart from boosting immunity, yoga practices also help Covid patients to de-stress and that aids the recovery process further.

Even those who have mild symptoms are being advised to practice yoga as many of them are reporting fatigue, cough, body ache or brain fog even weeks after their recovery. There are people who are not able to sleep post Covid and continue to experience stress. Yoga can come to your rescue in easing these symptoms.

"The mindfulness and meditation aspects of yoga are ways of training the mind so that one is not distracted and caught up in its endless churning thought stream. These practices build resilience, help the patient cope with stress and manage potential triggers for anxiety," as per a PMC Labs study.

"Yoga contains various healing mudras, immunity-building asanas, pranyama techniques to strengthen lung power and meditation to promote mental well-being. The guidelines for recovery as issued by the government authorities include taking medicines based on prescription and practising Yoga to boost immunity," says renowned Yoga guru Grand Master Akshar.

He also recommends yoga poses for people who are reporting mild symptoms such as fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing.

1. Ustrasana (Camel pose)

Ustrasana or camel pose(Photo by madison lavern on Unsplash)

Steps to do

* Kneel down with pelvis lifted.

* Place your palms on your heels

* Keep the arms straight

* Inhale and push your pelvis forward

* Bend your back

Benefits

Camel pose is very effective in bringing relief in respiratory ailments. If you are feeling constantly tired during or post Covid, this asana can help alleviate fatigue. Apart from that camel pose also helps with anxiety issues.

2. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised-arms pose)

Hasta Uttanasana or raised arm yoga pose(Instagram/@nikkiwellsyoga)

Steps to do it

* Stand straight and lift your arms up over your head and stretch.

* Inhale as you gently bend back using your head, neck and upper back.

* Keep your arms beside your ears as you lean back with your upper body.

Benefits

Hasta Uttanasana is known to improve respiratory function and reduce fatigue and tiredness. It improves blood circulation in the body and relieves stress.

3. Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana improves the flexibility of your back and tones the abdomen, neck and shoulders. (Shutterstock)

Steps to do it

* Lie on your stomach

* Slowly raise your trunk and head with the support of the palms alone and the arms should be bent at the elbows

* Arch your neck slightly backwards and look up and make sure that your navel is pressed against the floor

Benefits

The asana helps improve oxygen supply in the body and also reduces lower back pain. Apart from that it promotes blood circulation.

4. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Paschimottanasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Steps to do it

* Sit with legs stretched out

* Inhale and lift your arms up

* Keep your back straight and exhale and fold forward to place your upper body on your lower body

Benefits

Seated Forward Bend is very effective in calming the nervous system; it soothes mind and alleviates stress. It also helps reduce fatigue.

5. Chakrasana

Chakrasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Steps to do it

* Lie on your back

* Bend your legs at your knees and bring your feet closer to your pelvis

* Feet and knees must remain parallel

* Fold your arms and place your palms under your ears and inhale, and push up to lift your body up

* Relax your neck

* Let your head fall gently behind

Benefits

Chakrasana is helpful in improving the functioning of lungs and helps them to get more oxygen. It also strengthens your back and reduce stress in the body.

Meditation for Covid stress

"To help people cope with Covid related stress, special meditation practices, breathing and yoga techniques can be done. Swaas Dhyan, Bhastrika pranayama, Anulom Vilom pranayama etc can be done for your physical and mental health during this pandemic," says the yoga guru.