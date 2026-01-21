Edit Profile
    Price drop alert on MuscleBlaze supplements: Get exciting deals on whey protein, creatine powder and fish oil capsules

    MuscleBlaze supplements are now available at lower prices! Hurry and stock up during this limited-time sale before it ends tomorrow. 

    Published on: Jan 21, 2026 6:00 PM IST
    By Shivangi Jamwal
    FAQs

    MuscleBlaze, a favourite among fitness enthusiasts in India, is now available at low prices on Amazon, but hurry, the sale ends tomorrow! With the Great Republic Day Sale ticking away, this is the perfect moment to stock up on protein powders, pre-workouts, and essential supplements. Prices are rising, so grabbing your favourites now ensures you stay fueled for the next 3–6 months without exceeding your budget. High-quality nutrition, incredible savings, and a limited window, MuscleBlaze makes it easy to reach your fitness goals while enjoying unbeatable deals. Don’t wait, these offers disappear once the sale ends.

    MuscleBlaze price drop: Don’t miss out! (AI generated)
    MuscleBlaze price drop: Don’t miss out! (AI generated)

    Top picks for MuscleBlaze "Must-Haves"

    Whey proteins at up to 30% off:

    Protein powder helps build and repair muscles, supports recovery after workouts, and provides a convenient, high-quality source of protein to meet daily fitness and nutrition goals.

    Creatine monohydrate at up to 40% off:

    Creatine monohydrate boosts strength, power, and endurance during workouts, supports faster muscle recovery, and helps increase lean muscle mass, making it a must-have for performance-focused fitness enthusiasts.

    Pre-workout powder at up to 40% off:

    Pre-workout powder enhances energy, focus, and stamina, helping you push harder during workouts. It supports better performance, delays fatigue, and maximises results from every training session.

    MuscleBlaze Pre Workout 200 Xtreme (Fruit Punch, 15 Servings, 100g) | 200mg Caffeine, 200mg Theanine, 2000mg Beta Alanine, 3000mg Citrulline, Powder

    Fish oil capsules at up to 40% off:

    Fish oil capsules provide essential omega-3 fatty acids that support heart health, brain function, and joint mobility, while also promoting overall wellness and reducing inflammation.

    Multivitamins at up to 35% off:

    Multivitamins fill nutritional gaps, support overall health, boost immunity, and promote energy, helping your body function optimally for daily activities and fitness goals.

    FAQ’s: MuscleBlaze price drop
    Protein powders, pre-workouts, creatine, and other MuscleBlaze supplements are included.
    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale ends tomorrow, grab your favourites before it’s over.
    Yes, now is the perfect time to “stock and stack” for the next 3–6 months.
    Yes, all supplements are authentic and sold via Amazon, India’s trusted platform.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

