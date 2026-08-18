Protein-fortified foods may not be as healthy as you think, cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra warns. What the label hides

Protein is one of the most essential nutrients your body needs to stay in shape, energised, and healthy. However, it has recently become a buzzword, with endless protein-rich products available in the market.

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But does being protein-fortified make a food healthy? Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist with over 40 years of experience, doesn't think so. In a post shared on August 16, he warned that one shouldn't let the “high protein” label distract them from what’s actually inside.

“Choose real food for protein – eggs, fish, chicken, paneer, curd, dal, beans, nuts and seeds – and fibre-rich foods like vegetables, fruits and whole grains for your gut. Real food first. Read beyond the front of the packet,” he suggested.

‘Protein is important, but protein-fortified doesn’t mean healthy’

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{{^usCountry}} Stressing that, though protein is good for our body, protein-fortified products do not mean they are healthy, Dr Chopra insisted that the modern trend of ‘protein maxing’ often leads consumers to choose ultra-processed snacks over nutritious meals. He added that many products marketed as high-protein contain artificial additives, sweeteners, and emulsifiers that undermine their perceived health benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stressing that, though protein is good for our body, protein-fortified products do not mean they are healthy, Dr Chopra insisted that the modern trend of ‘protein maxing’ often leads consumers to choose ultra-processed snacks over nutritious meals. He added that many products marketed as high-protein contain artificial additives, sweeteners, and emulsifiers that undermine their perceived health benefits. {{/usCountry}}

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“Everyone is talking about protein, protein bars, protein chips. I've heard Starbucks also has a protein coffee now. And there's even a trend called protein maxing. But before you jump on it, here's what you need to know: Today, people of every age and every lifestyle are reaching for anything that is high-protein printed on the packet. And that's where we need to be careful,” the cardiologist stressed.

He added that one of his biggest concerns is that protein maxing has made many people believe it's 'perfectly healthy to eat ultraprocessed foods as long as they're high in protein'.

Read the label

Giving an example of how, when he ordered protein bars online from three different brands, the cardiologist revealed the truth on the label disappointed him.

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“When I turned the package around and read the ingredient list, I found absolute rubbish. Long ingredient lists, artificial flavours, sweeteners, emulsifiers, additives, just because the front of the packet says high protein or mega protein, doesn't mean what's inside is healthy,” the cardiologist stressed. “If you're going to prioritise protein, you should get it from real food: eggs, fish, chicken, paneer, curd, dal, beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds,” he added.

Fibre is equally important

Though the cardiologist stressed the importance of protein, he equally credited fibre for an overall healthy lifestyle. “While you are paying attention to protein, don't forget that the other half of the equation, your gut bacteria, doesn't eat protein. They thrive on fibre,” he underlined.

The cardiologist insisted that a thriving gut bacteria needs a variety of vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains. “That's what helps build a healthy, diverse gut microbiome,” he explained.

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“Remember, health is not about eating the most protein. It's about eating the smartest plate. A plate with quality protein, plenty of fibre, rich plant foods, healthy fats, and wholesome carbohydrates,” he added in the end.

Dr Alok Chopra is a renowned Delhi-based cardiologist with 40 years of experience. He completed his MBBS and postgraduate studies at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. He is also a member of the Royal College of Physicians, London. After completing his residency at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, he served as a lecturer in the Department of Cardiology at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, Hammersmith Hospital, London. Dr Chopra specialises in diseases of the heart and circulatory system.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.