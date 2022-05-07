Psychologist on common habits of anxious people

We all worry about things, feel anxious, and in most of the cases, it helps us to reach solutions and ease our stress levels. However, worrying or feeling anxious for a temporary time is different from an anxiety disorder which requires one to take psychiatric help. (Also read: Lesser-known habits of depressed people they hide from the world)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Feeling anxious is an uncomfortable feeling and when we are in this state of mind, we face irrational feelings of fear, dread or uneasiness which seem so overwhelming and unmanageable that they stop us from taking the right decisions or leave us ruminating for hours together.

Everyone has stressors in their lives and it is normal to feel anxious when things don't go our way or we face a difficult situation. However, being in the grip of anxiety also means that we can't do our day-to-day tasks efficiently.

Learning how to handle anxiety can help us lead a happier and more fulfilled life.

According to Sara Kuberic, writer and psychotherapist, there are some common habits of people going through anxiety.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We all feel anxious from time to time and have developed habits that help us cope. (PS. Remember, there is a difference between feeling anxious and having an anxiety disorder. “Anxious people” is referring to anyone feeling anxious – not a diagnosis)," says Kuberic.

When people are anxious, here's what they usually do, as per the psychologist.

- Re-watching the same TV shows: There is a comfort in watching something familiar when one is anxious.

- Looking for validation before making decisions: People who are anxious do not trust their decisions and seek for outside approval.

- Procrastinating or avoiding tasks: Anxious people put things on hold to avoid further stress.

- Scrolling to self-soothe or distract: Social media can distract your mind making you feel your problems don't exist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Cancelling plans last minute

- Jumping to conclusions: In an anxious state of mind, one tends to see the worst outcome and assume things will not go well for them.

- Focussing more on how others experience us, than how we experience them

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON