Pune gynaecologist busts myths around C-section vs normal delivery, says ‘not an easy way out’

Choosing how a baby enters this world is one of the most personal and often overwhelming decisions an expectant parent will make. Unfortunately, it’s also an area crowded with unsolicited advice, half-truths, and outdated myths. Whether the journey leads to a delivery room or an operating theatre, the objective remains constant: the safety and well-being of both mother and child. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Varshali Mali, consultant OBGY, Surya Mother and Child Super Specialty Hospital, Pune debunks myths and clears confusion on delivery methods.

C-section vs normal delivery myths busted.(Unsplash)

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1. Myth: C-Sections are the ‘easy way out’

Reality: Dr Vaishali said, “A caesarean section is a major abdominal surgery, not a shortcut to delivery. While it may bypass labour contractions, it involves incisions, stitches, and a recovery period that can extend several weeks.” Limited mobility, post-operative pain, and medical monitoring are all part of the process, making it a physically demanding experience.

2. Myth: Once a C-section, always a C-section

Reality: Most people blindly believe that once a woman goes through c-section, there is no way to go back. However, this is no longer a universal rule. Dr Vaishali highlighted that many women are eligible for a vaginal birth after caesarean, depending on factors such as the reason for the first surgery and the condition of the uterine scar. With proper medical assessment, a vaginal delivery can often be a safe and viable option.

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Many women are eligible for a vaginal birth after caesarean. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Myth: Vaginal delivery permanently damages the body {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Myth: Vaginal delivery permanently damages the body {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reality: Dr Vaishali clearly states that pregnancy itself places significant strain on the body, irrespective of the mode of delivery. While temporary changes such as pelvic floor weakness can occur, they are often manageable with pelvic floor exercises and a well balanced diet, helping many women regain strength and function over time. 4. Myth: Breastfeeding isn’t possible after a C-Section {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reality: Dr Vaishali clearly states that pregnancy itself places significant strain on the body, irrespective of the mode of delivery. While temporary changes such as pelvic floor weakness can occur, they are often manageable with pelvic floor exercises and a well balanced diet, helping many women regain strength and function over time. 4. Myth: Breastfeeding isn’t possible after a C-Section {{/usCountry}}

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Reality: “Breastfeeding after a C-section is entirely possible. The body remains hormonally prepared, and early skin-to-skin contact along with professional lactation support can significantly ease the process,” said Dr Vaishali.

Breastfeeding after a C-section is entirely possible. (Unsplash)

5. Myth: C-Sections are always safer because they’re controlled

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Reality: “While C-sections are lifesaving in specific situations, they are not inherently safer for all pregnancies,” Dr Vaishali told HT Lifestyle. As with any surgery, they carry risks such as surgical and anaesthesia risk, more blood loss and longer recovery time. For low-risk pregnancies, vaginal delivery is generally recommended due to fewer complications and quicker recovery. Any uncomplicated delivery, vaginal or caesarean section, are good for both mother and baby.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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