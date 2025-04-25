C-section vs. vaginal birth: Medical indications and myths; doctor explains

The choice to go for a cesarean section or a vaginal birth depends on health complications, medical needs and personal preferences. While both the procedures have their own pros and cons, often misconceptions and myths can cloud the judgment of soon-to-be mothers. Also read | Want to resume workout after a C-section surgery? Doctor explains when and how to start Misconceptions and myths about C-section and vaginal birth can cloud the judgment of soon-to-be mothers. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Manjusha Goel, lead consultant, dept of obstetrics and gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, “Both delivery methods come with their own set of advantages and risks, and unfortunately, myths and misconceptions can cloud judgment. Understanding the facts is key to making informed decisions that prioritize the health of both mother and baby.”

Vaginal delivery:

Vaginal delivery is considered the natural route and involves a shorter recovery time and a lower risk of surgical complications. "Many women report feeling more physically capable sooner after a vaginal birth, and it also offers benefits for the baby, such as a reduced risk of breathing issues due to the compression of the chest during labor. However, labor can be unpredictable—it may be long and painful, and there's the possibility of perineal tearing or the need for an episiotomy. Pain management techniques, such as epidurals and breathing exercises, can help ease discomfort," said the doctor.

Cesarean section (C-Section):

“A C-section is a surgical procedure often recommended when vaginal delivery poses a risk to the mother or baby. This may include cases of fetal distress, breech positioning, placenta previa, or previous C-sections. One of the perceived advantages of a C-section is the ability to schedule the delivery, offering convenience and predictability. However, the surgery comes with its own risks—longer recovery times, increased chances of infection, blood loss, and complications in future pregnancies,” explained Dr. Manjusha Goel.

Cesarean section.(Shutterstock)

Busting myth:

"Some believe that C-sections are an easier way out, while others think vaginal births are always superior. The reality is that each method is suitable in different situations. Medical indications should always be the guiding force, not societal pressure or misinformation. Ultimately, the choice between a C-section and a vaginal birth should be made in consultation with a trusted healthcare provider. Every pregnancy is unique, and what matters most is a safe delivery and a healthy start for both mother and child," added the gynaecologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.