Recently had a C-section? Doctor shares 5 tips to manage postpartum pain

A cesarean section is a major surgery and requires a lot of time for the body to heal from the pain. During the healing process, women may experience different types of pain and discomfort as well. However, with the right steps, postpartum pain can be managed. Dr. Manjusha Goel, lead consultant, dept of obstetrics and gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi shared tips for postpartum pain management after C-section.

1. Incision pain:

The most immediate discomfort after a C-section usually stems from the incision site. Painkillers, antibiotics, and antacids are typically prescribed post-surgery and for the initial few days after discharge. These helps manage pain, prevent infection, and support overall healing. It's important to keep the incision clean and dry and watch for signs of infection such as redness, swelling, or discharge.

2. Uterine contractions:

As the uterus begins to shrink back to its pre-pregnancy size, women often experience cramping similar to menstrual pain. These afterpains can be uncomfortable but are a natural part of postpartum recovery. Painkillers may be used if the pain becomes severe.

3. Abdominal discomfort and gas:

Gas, bloating, and irregular bowel movements are common after a C-section due to the effects of anesthesia and surgery. To ease this discomfort, walking and staying hydrated can be helpful. Stool softeners may also be prescribed to prevent constipation and reduce the strain during bowel movements.

4. Back pain:

Postural changes weakened abdominal muscles, and the presence of scar tissue can lead to back pain after surgery. A postpartum support belt can provide relief by offering gentle compression and support. Gentle core and pelvic floor exercises, once approved by a doctor, can strengthen the muscles and improve posture.

5. Breast discomfort:

Breastfeeding can lead to sore breasts, especially in the early days. Applying warm compresses or taking warm showers before feeding and using cold compresses between feedings can help ease the pain and swelling.

When to seek help:

While some discomfort is expected, persistent or severe pain that doesn’t improve with medication or affects daily life should be discussed with a healthcare provider. Recovery from a C-section typically takes about 6–8 weeks, and proper pain management is crucial to ensure a smoother postpartum journey.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.