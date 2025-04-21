Want to resume workout after a C-section surgery? Doctor explains when and how to start

New mothers after a cesarean surgery (C-section surgery) need to be careful about resuming workout. A C-section surgery is a major operation, and the body usually takes long to heal. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Manjusha Goel, lead consultant, dept of obstetrics and gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, “The body undergoes deep surgical intervention, not just at the skin level but in multiple internal layers, so new mothers need to be gentle with themselves as they heal. It’s important to remember that every mother’s journey is unique, and the impact of a C-section varies depending on individual health, the nature of the pregnancy, and the support system in place.” Also read | Cesarean Awareness Month: Busting myths and misconceptions about C-section A C-section surgery is a major operation, and the body usually takes long to heal. (Shutterstock)

Dr. Manjusha Goel further explained when and how new mothers can start working out:

First 48 hours post-delivery:

In the first 24 hours after surgery, mothers may still feel the effects of spinal anesthesia. Gentle leg and hand movements can be started to promote circulation. Neck movements can be helpful, especially to counter neck strain from breastfeeding. After 24–48 hours, once the catheter is removed, mothers can try short 5-minute walks within the hospital room or to the washroom. These small steps help regain confidence and promote recovery.

Discharge to 6 weeks:

After being discharged from the hospital, light pelvic floor exercises, gentle stretching (even while lying down), and urine-holding exercises can be introduced. Breathing exercises and adequate sleep should be prioritised, as newborns disrupt normal sleep cycles. Gentle 5–10-minute walks after meals can help improve circulation and digestion. However, it's essential not to overdo any activity.

New mothers need to be careful about resuming workout after having a C-section.(Shutterstock)

After 6 weeks and beyond:

Once the stitches are checked and approved by the doctor (typically at the 6-week follow-up), mothers can gradually resume light strengthening exercises. Heavy weightlifting and intense workouts like core exercises or aerobics should be avoided for the first 3–4 months. During this phase, new mothers can focus on stretching, walking, breathing exercises, hydration, and sleep.

Gradual progression is key:

By the 4th month, core strengthening can begin. Aerobic exercises may be introduced after 5 months, based on comfort and medical advice. It's important not to rush into intense workouts or dieting. Instead, consistency in gentle exercise and self-care can lay a strong foundation for long-term health.

