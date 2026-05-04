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Quote of the day John Abraham: 'I think Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan all have beautiful bodies'

John Abraham, known for his discipline, acknowledged fitness icons like Salman Khan and said that true strength comes from sustained effort, not quick fixes.

Published on: May 04, 2026 04:19 pm IST
By Sanya Panwar
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In the high-octane world of Bollywood, where physical transformations are often treated as marketing collateral, John Abraham has long stood as the gold standard of discipline. Yet, as he prepared to redefine the 'action hero' archetype in his 2011 movie Force, John pivoted the spotlight away from himself and toward the veterans who paved the way. Also read | Quote of the day by Ajay Devgn: 'Awards are only given to those who...'

What did John Abraham?

John Abraham in 2011 praised veteran actors for their fitness.(Photo: Instagram)

In a 2011 Rediff.com interview, John said, "Ours is a visual medium so it is necessary that every body is super fit, and everybody is super fit today. But I think Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan – they all have beautiful bodies. We have some actors who have been in the industry for 20 years and so I must give them credit for looking so good and maintaining their beautiful bodies. After Force, you decide whether I am fit enough to match up to these actors. I have been in the industry for just seven or eight years and if I can maintain this body for another eight years, then I will have made a mark." Also read | John Abraham shares fitness mantra for impressive physique in 50s: 'My body is temple, my only religion is...'

John Abraham's quote about other actors matters

14 years after that interview, while John has evolved into a symbol of functional strength, his 2011 quote remains a vital reminder for newcomers to the industry. It suggests that a 'beautiful body' isn't built in a three-month crash diet for a shirtless scene; it’s a long commitment to the craft and the self.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Panwar

With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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