Rahul Gandhi reveals how he stays fit at 56 with martial arts, swimming, running and yoga; shares advice for Gen Z

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently opened up about his fitness routine, revealing the variety of exercises he relies on to stay fit at 56. He shared the details during an Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, where he has been answering questions from students and Gen Z about his personal life, interests and experiences. “Students, Gen Z, ask me anything and I will reply to as many questions,” Gandhi wrote while inviting questions from his followers. (Also read: How fit is your body? Fitness coach shares 5 simple tests to check your strength, mobility, balance and flexibility )

Rahul Gandhi on his fitness routine

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During the session, a follower asked him, “Hey Rahul, what’s your fitness routine?” In response, Rahul said there is no single workout routine that determines whether someone will remain fit. According to him, the most important factor is staying consistent.

“The thing about fitness that is important is not really the routine you follow. It is being persistent, doing it continuously and allowing it to compound,” he said.

Rahul revealed that his own routine includes a mix of physical activities. “I like doing a little bit of martial arts, swimming and running,” he said.

He also revealed that yoga has recently become an important part of his routine. Rather than treating exercise as something he does only when he has spare time, Rahul said he makes it a priority regardless of how busy his schedule gets.

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‘If I have to do it at 11 at night, I will do it at 11’

{{^usCountry}} Explaining how he fits fitness into his demanding schedule, Rahul said he dedicates around an hour to different aspects of physical fitness. “It is part of my work life to do 1 hour of building strength, building aerobic capacity, building flexibility,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining how he fits fitness into his demanding schedule, Rahul said he dedicates around an hour to different aspects of physical fitness. “It is part of my work life to do 1 hour of building strength, building aerobic capacity, building flexibility,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that exercise is not something he considers a leisure activity that can be pushed aside when work gets busy. Instead, he deliberately makes time for it. “So it is not something I do in my free time; it is something that I make time for regardless of what happens. If I have to do it at 11 at night, I will do it at 11 at night,” Rahul said.

Rahul’s advice to Gen Z

Rahul also had a message for young people looking to improve their fitness. He emphasised that exercise alone cannot compensate for unhealthy lifestyle habits and that fitness should be viewed as a combination of regular physical activity and mindful eating.

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He advised people to focus on eating clean, avoid constantly snacking and limit alcohol consumption. “It only works if you take it as a composite thing; if you are thinking about it as a balance,” he said.

For Rahul, therefore, fitness appears to be less about following an intense or complicated workout plan and more about consistency, making time for movement and maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.