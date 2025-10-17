Search
Fri, Oct 17, 2025
Raipur cancer surgeon explains how to remove 50-80% of pesticides from your fruits and veggies: ‘If washed thoroughly…’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Oct 17, 2025 09:18 am IST

Raipur cancer surgeon Dr Jayesh Sharma explains whether switching to organic foods truly lowers health risks or if proper washing and fresh produce is enough.

We all want to eat healthier, but with so many options, organic, pesticide-free, fresh, or regular produce, it's hard to know what truly makes a difference. While organic foods are often considered safer, do they really reduce health risks, or is proper washing and balanced eating enough?

Washing produce effectively cuts pesticide residues, says oncologist.(Freepik)
Washing produce effectively cuts pesticide residues, says oncologist.(Freepik)

Dr Jayesh Sharma, oncologist and cancer surgeon, based in Raipur, shares in his October 7 Instagram post on whether switching to organic can actually help lower your risk of cancer and what practical steps you can take for better health. (Also read: Cancer specialist warns consuming too much dairy regularly may raise cancer risk: ‘People who consume…’ )

Should you really switch to organic to stay healthy

Dr Jayesh explains, “Eating organic or properly washed regular produce can have a positive impact on your health. Studies show that organic foods generally contain fewer pesticides, which can reduce exposure to potentially harmful chemicals. However, the most important factor is not necessarily whether your food is organic, but that you consume fresh fruits and vegetables regularly and wash them properly.”

Can regular produce be just as safe if washed properly

He adds, “Even regular fruits and vegetables, if washed thoroughly, can remove 50–80 percent of pesticide residues. For people who can afford it, incorporating organic produce is beneficial, but for those on a budget, focusing on a balanced diet with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables is the most practical and effective approach.”

Dr Sharma highlights that a balanced diet and mindful eating are key to health. (Google Gemini)
Dr Sharma highlights that a balanced diet and mindful eating are key to health. (Google Gemini)

Dr Sharma emphasises the importance of overall lifestyle and mindful eating habits. "While organic foods are an added advantage, prevention doesn't rely on a single meal or product. Prioritise variety, freshness, and proper washing of your produce, and maintain other healthy lifestyle practices. These steps matter more than spending excessively on organic options alone."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

