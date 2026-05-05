Raipur oncologist reveals if deep-frying food actually creates greater cancer risk than air-frying

An air fryer is a relatively new cooking innovation that is often touted as a healthy alternative to deep-frying food. This is mainly because it uses significantly less amount of oil to create a similar taste.

Air-frying food does not automatically make it a healthy option, explains Dr Sharma. (Pexel)

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However, as with any innovation, the air-fryer comes with its own health risks. With the rise in cancer cases in society, it makes sense to wonder if the technology being used can contribute to increasing the risk of cancer in any way.

Taking to Instagram on May 2, Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based oncologist with over 25 years of experience, explained the three main risks of cancer from deep-frying foods, and where the air-fryer stands in terms of contributing to the risk.

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{{^usCountry}} He explained the technology, saying, “Air fryer is a marketing term. Basically, it is an oven in which warm air circulates, and this is what cooks the food. When we add a thin layer on top of the food that is to be cooked, it makes the food crispy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained the technology, saying, “Air fryer is a marketing term. Basically, it is an oven in which warm air circulates, and this is what cooks the food. When we add a thin layer on top of the food that is to be cooked, it makes the food crispy.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The three risks of cancer that fried food presents, as per Dr Sharma, are listed as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three risks of cancer that fried food presents, as per Dr Sharma, are listed as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Risk 1 of fried food {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Risk 1 of fried food {{/usCountry}}

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“Any starchy food, such as aloo or maida, when cooked in high temperatures, creates a wonderful golden-brown layer on top,” shared Dr Sharma. “This is the outcome of the Maillard reaction, and it leads to the formation of acrylamide as one of the products.”

In the case of deep frying, the cooking temperatures are much higher compared to cooking in an air fryer. Therefore, the rate of the Maillard reaction is higher, which leads to the creation of more acrylamides. While the link between acrylamides and cancer is yet to be established, it is considered to be a probable human carcinogen.

Risk 2 of fried food

During deep-frying, sometimes the oil is heated and reheated to very high temperatures, to the point where it starts smoking. When animal protein is cooked in that oil, it creates HCAs (heterocyclic amines), which, according to Dr Sharma, are an established carcinogen.

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HCAs are also formed during air-frying. However, the amount is significantly lower than what is formed during deep frying.

Risk 3 of fried food

“The third risk is trans fats,” shared Dr Sharma. “Again, when oil is reheated multiple times, that leads to the production of trans fats, and that has been related to cancer as well.”

“Trans fats are not produced in air fryers,” he continued. “However, HCAs and acrylamide can be formed in it. However, the amounts formed are still much lower than when the food is deep-fried.”

Dr Sharma pointed out that when compared to deep frying, using an air-fryer is the less harmful choice. However, it would be wise to consider neither as healthy food.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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