Rakul Preet's Yoga post will leave you speechless, here are the asana's benefits

Yoga is a way of life for many and Rakul Preet Singh is one of them. The actor swears by Yoga and she often shares posts on her social media that shows the actor doing some of the most difficult asanas with the utmost ease. Rakul keeps her workout routine interesting by incorporating all sorts of things in it such as gymming or even cycling. However, in the past, she has often shared that she loves to start her day with 108 Surya Namaskars and we are in awe of that.

Her recent Yoga post also proved that she has become a pro at most of the asanas. The inspiring picture shows the actor doing a variation of the Anjaneyasana aka The Low Lunge Pose. For her Yoga session, Rakul opted to wear an orange halter-neck sports bra and flaunt her toned midriff. She teamed it with a pair of black Yoga pants that had white print on them. For her work out, the De De Pyaar De actor tied her hair in a top bun and looked radiant.

The picture shows Rakul doing a lunge while stretching her left leg even further by bending it with the help of the wall. To intensify the stretch even more, she is seen raising her hands and touching them on the wall behind her. Rakul's trainer Anshuka shared the image on her Instagram account with the caption, "#repost @rakulpreet Body isn’t stiff , Mind is #yogamornings #stretchandstrengthen @anshukayoga (sic)."

Let's talk a little about the benefits of this asana:

This asana is great for overall body stretch but it especially affects the hip muscles. It opens the hip flexors and strengthens the hip extensors. It also stretches the psoas muscles. It even opens the shoulders and chest while strengthening the quadriceps, gluteus maximus and hamstrings. That is not all, this asana also helps to improve body balance.

We are inspired to exercise during the weekend, what about you?

