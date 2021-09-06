Rakul Preet Singh works out with her team in new video, inspires fans to hit the gym

Monday blues are tough to deal with, but they should never come in the way of you slaying the day by starting it on a fit and healthy note. However, we could all function with a bit of motivation to hit the grind. If that is the case, then Rakul Preet Singh's latest workout video will have you pumped up in no time. Additionally, it comes with an important message.

Rakul took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself working out with her team. She posted the video with the caption, "We help each other grow." Her reel also motivated us to pack in a socially distanced workout session with our friends.

The reel shows Rakul doing various exercises ranging from stretching to core strengthening. Her team also indulged in physical training routines in the short clip. Watch the video for yourself and get that dose of motivation.

The video begins with Rakul, dressed comfortably in a tank top, grey pants and colourful sports bra, doing elevated knee side-to-side stretches followed by Janu Sirsasana or the Head-to-Knee Pose. Then, she gets on an exercise bike at the gym to work her leg muscles and build her core strength.

Benefits:

The Elevated knee side-to-side stretches are great for the back, opening up the muscles in your legs and increasing flexibility of the body. Meanwhile, the Janu Sirsasana or the Head-to-Knee Pose calms the brain, reduces pain in the waist and legs, and helps get rid of belly fat. It also stretches the spine, liver, spleen, hamstrings, groins, and shoulders.

Rakul also worked out on the stationary gym exercise bike. It helps lower the blood pressure and provides an efficient and effective way to burn calories and body fat. It strengthens the heart, lungs, and muscles. Compared to other cardio routines, this aerobic workout puts less stress on the joints.

So, are you ready for a great Monday workout?

