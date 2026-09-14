Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal became dads after 35: Andrologist explains how age impacts male fertility and sperm quality

With more couples embracing parenthood at an older age, including celebrity couples such as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, questions around age and fertility are increasingly coming into focus. While men do not experience a sudden end to fertility comparable to menopause, male reproductive health also changes with age. Sperm production continues throughout a man’s life, but sperm count, motility, morphology and genetic quality can gradually decline, with more noticeable changes emerging after 40.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chirag Bhandari, andrologist, male reproductive health specialist and founder of IASH Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health, explains how male fertility changes with age and what men planning fatherhood later in life should know. (Also read: Knee pain in your 20s and 30s without an injury? Orthopaedic doctor explains common causes and everyday triggers )

After 35: Slow changes begin

“Men do have a clock, but it ticks differently from that of women. Unlike fertility, which declines sharply around menopause, male fertility decreases slowly over time. Men keep making sperm all their lives. There is no set age when male fertility ends suddenly. Still, as men grow older, changes in sperm quality, sperm count, and the genetic makeup of sperm become clearer, after the age of 40,” Dr Bhandari says.

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{{^usCountry}} “After age 35, signs of ageing in male fertility start to show, though they are usually mild. For men thinking about becoming fathers at this stage, paying attention to health and lifestyle matters more than ever,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After age 35, signs of ageing in male fertility start to show, though they are usually mild. For men thinking about becoming fathers at this stage, paying attention to health and lifestyle matters more than ever,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

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Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly and eating a balanced diet can support sperm health. “Avoiding tobacco and illegal drugs, cutting back on alcohol, and managing medical problems like high blood pressure or diabetes can help support good sperm health. At this point, fertility is still quite good. A healthy way of living becomes more important for optimal results,” Dr Bhandari says.

After 40: Sperm quality and DNA risks become more important

“Once a man turns 40, the effects of ageing become more obvious. There may be semen issues, lower sperm counts, slower-moving sperm, and fewer normally shaped sperm. A key concern is levels of sperm DNA fragmentation. This means damage to the genetic code inside the sperm cells, which can impact how well fertilisation happens and how pregnancies develop,” Dr Bhandari explains.

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Age is not the only factor affecting sperm quality. Lifestyle habits and underlying health conditions can also contribute. “Factors like obesity, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses can make the quality worse. Smoking, drug use, poor food choices, not being active, and conditions such as varicocele can increase stress, which harms function and lowers sperm quality,” he says.

For men planning fatherhood after 40, understanding these changes can help them make informed decisions. “Poor sperm health and extra DNA damage may lead to trouble conceiving and raise the chance of miscarriage,” Dr Bhandari adds.

As men age, sperm quality declines, especially after 40, increasing risks for genetic conditions in children.

After 45: Reproductive risks increase further

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“By age 45, the drop in sperm quality and genetic risks gets even stronger. Even if a man continues to produce millions of sperm in his 40s and 50s, those sperm might not be as strong or healthy as they once were,” Dr Bhandari says.

Research has also linked advancing paternal age with an increased risk of miscarriage and certain genetic and neurodevelopmental conditions in children. However, these associations indicate an increase in relative risk and do not mean that every older father will have fertility problems or a child with a health condition.

Testosterone and sperm health also change with age

Ageing can also affect testosterone levels. “As men grow older, testosterone levels often go down, including testosterone, which is essential for making new sperm. Obesity, bad diet, smoking, drug use, lack of movement, and problems like varicocele can speed up this decline,” Dr Bhandari says.

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He adds that these factors can contribute to oxidative stress, which may affect testicular function and sperm production.

What men delaying fatherhood should keep in mind

For men who plan to become fathers later in life, lifestyle choices can play an important role in supporting reproductive health. “The main takeaway is not that men stop being able to father children at a certain age, but that age can slowly affect the quality and genetic health of sperm,” Dr Bhandari says.

He recommends maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, eating a nutritious diet, getting adequate sleep and managing stress. “Men should steer clear of smoking, recreational drugs and anabolic steroids, limit their alcohol intake and not use testosterone without a doctor’s consultation,” he adds.

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For men considering fatherhood after 40, understanding the potential effects of age and addressing modifiable risk factors can help them plan ahead. If there are concerns about fertility, a consultation with an andrologist or reproductive specialist can help assess sperm health and identify any underlying issues.

Dr Chirag Bhandari is a consultant andrologist and male reproductive and sexual health specialist with over 11 years of experience. He is the founder of the Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health (IASH) and has completed a fellowship in Andrology from University College London Hospital (UCLH), UK.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.