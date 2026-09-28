Researchers say doing this for 20 seconds can literally lower stress: It's free, instant and so simple

We’ve all been there: your heart is racing, your palms are sweaty, and suddenly you have to initiate an uncomfortable conversation or deliver a high-stakes presentation. While the best fix for a high-stress situation may be a reassuring hug from someone you trust, what if you’re sitting alone in your car or waiting in a meeting room? Also read | Struggling with stress eating? Psychiatrist shares 3 hacks to manage cravings

The 20-second trick that tricks your nervous system

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According to science, you don’t really need another human to get that exact same calming relief — you can just give it to yourself. A study published on ResearchGate.net in 2021 revealed that a simple 20-second self-soothing touch can reduce your body’s physiological stress response.

The research team set out to test whether self-directed touch could mimic the stress-busting benefits of social connection. To figure this out, researchers gathered 159 young adults and randomly assigned them to three different groups before subjecting them to a stressful ordeal: the ‘Trier Social Stress Test’ (which involves public speaking and mental arithmetic in front of neutral evaluators).

Before walking into the hot seat:

⦿ Group A gave themselves a 20-second self-soothing touch (placing their right hand over their heart and left hand on their belly).

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Group B received a 20-second hug from an actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Group B received a 20-second hug from an actor. {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ Group C completed a control task without physical touch.

What the researchers found

The results were surprisingly clear-cut. The scientists tracked participants' cortisol levels — the body's primary stress hormone — by taking saliva samples throughout the experiment. Both participants who received a hug and those who performed the 20-second self-soothing gesture experienced significantly lower cortisol spikes than the control group. In short, touching your own chest signals your nervous system that you are safe, helping your brain release its grip on the fight-or-flight response.

Unlike meditation apps and nature walks that aren't realistic one minute before a Zoom meeting, this 20-second self-touch is completely free, instant, and entirely in your control.

A game-changer for everyday life

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Most stress-management advice asks a lot from us. We’re told to meditate for 15 minutes daily, download an app, or head out for a long walk. While those are great, they aren't always realistic when anxiety hits one minute before an important event or meeting.

The study's finding matters because self-touch is completely free, instant, and entirely in your control. You don't need to ask for permission, wait for a friend or parent to text back, or step out of the room.

Here's how to try it yourself next time anxiety strikes:

1. Place your right hand over the centre of your chest, over your heart.

2. Place your left hand gently on your upper abdomen.

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3. Hold still and breathe naturally for at least 20 seconds before stepping into whatever stressful scenario lies ahead.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.