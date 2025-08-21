Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
Reusable sanitary pads for women: Top 8 eco-friendly and comfortable picks for you

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 04:02 pm IST

Go eco-friendly while even on your periods with our top 8 picks of reusable sanitary pads.

PEESAFE Reusable Sanitary Pads View Details checkDetails

Sirona Reusable Pad for Women and Girls View Details checkDetails

FabPad Reusable Washable Sanitary Cloth Pads Napkins Eco-Friendly Menstrual Hygiene Solutions (Pack of 4) (Pink, 3 Day Pads + 1 Night Pad) View Details checkDetails

₹349

CareDone NavyBlue Reusable Cotton Sanitary Pad Cloth I Washable Cloth Pads I Soft and Breathable Fabric | Super Absorbent Ultra Soft Cotton Rash Free Pads For Women. (2 Count- NavyBlue Reusable Pads) View Details checkDetails

₹159

Re:Pad Reusable Sanitary Pads for women, View Details checkDetails

Senzicare Reusable Washable Sanitary Cloth Pads for Women | Anti-Bacterial | Superb Absorbency | Lasts Up To 100 Washes | Skin Friendly | Comfortable & Easy To Use (3 Regular Pads + 1 Overnight Pad) View Details checkDetails

₹335

SIZI Reusable Cotton Cloth Sanitary Pad for Women| Soft and Breathable Fabric | Eco-Friendly Cotton Sanitary Pads for Women. (XXL, Cloth Pads-05) View Details checkDetails

₹299

DChica Reusable Sanitary Pads for Girls Rash Free & Skin Friendly Fabric (Pack of 2) Antimicrobial Linning Super Absorbent Easy To Use Cotton Cloth Pads, Lasts Up to 1.5 Years (Size-L) Colour May Vary View Details checkDetails

₹252

Reusable sanitary pads, as the name implies, gives you the freedom to reuse them while also doing good to the environment. Reusable sanitary pads are a step towards comfort, hygiene, and eco-conscious living. In today’s world, where women are looking for healthier and cost-effective menstrual solutions, reusable sanitary pads have emerged as a reliable alternative to disposable pads.

Top 8 reusable sanitary pads for women
Top 8 reusable sanitary pads for women(Pexels)

Unlike single-use pads that pile up in landfills, a reusable sanitary pad can last for years with proper care. They are designed to be leak-proof, easy to wash, and gentle on sensitive skin, ensuring that you experience both comfort and confidence throughout your period days. So, check out our top 8 options from the list below:

1.

PEESAFE Reusable Sanitary Pads
PEESAFE Reusable Sanitary Pads offer eco-friendly, skin-friendly protection during periods. Made with soft, breathable fabric, these pads provide long-lasting comfort while reducing waste compared to disposables. They are washable, durable, and designed to absorb effectively for all-day confidence. With easy-to-use wings and leak-proof layers, PEESAFE pads ensure safety and hygiene naturally. Ideal for women who want sustainable period care, these reusable pads combine affordability, convenience, and environmental responsibility in one trusted solution.

2.

Sirona Reusable Pad for Women and Girls
Sirona Reusable Pads for Women deliver sustainable period protection with superior comfort. Crafted from high-quality, soft fabric, they are gentle on sensitive skin and prevent rashes caused by disposable pads. These washable pads provide strong absorption, leak resistance, and long-lasting use, making them a cost-effective choice. Easy to wash and reuse, Sirona pads help reduce plastic waste while ensuring reliable hygiene. Perfect for modern women who prefer safe, eco-friendly, and skin-friendly menstrual care.

3.

FabPad Reusable Washable Sanitary Cloth Pads Napkins Eco-Friendly Menstrual Hygiene Solutions (Pack of 4) (Pink, 3 Day Pads + 1 Night Pad)
FabPad Reusable Washable Sanitary Cloth Pads combine sustainability with maximum comfort. Made from breathable cotton layers, these pads are soft on the skin, highly absorbent, and safe for everyday use. They come with leak-proof protection, adjustable wings, and long-lasting durability. Easy to wash and dry, FabPad ensures hassle-free maintenance while significantly reducing monthly waste. These pads are perfect for eco-conscious women seeking affordable, reusable, and chemical-free alternatives to disposable sanitary products.

4.

CareDone NavyBlue Reusable Cotton Sanitary Pad Cloth I Washable Cloth Pads I Soft and Breathable Fabric | Super Absorbent Ultra Soft Cotton Rash Free Pads For Women. (2 Count- NavyBlue Reusable Pads)
CareDone NavyBlue Reusable Cotton Sanitary Pad offers reliable protection with a stylish design. Made from premium cotton, it ensures comfort, breathability, and softness for sensitive skin. The multi-layer absorbent core prevents leaks, while adjustable wings keep the pad secure throughout the day. Washable and reusable, this pad is eco-friendly and budget-friendly. CareDone pads provide hygienic, sustainable menstrual care, making them an ideal choice for women who want safety, comfort, and environmental responsibility in one.

 

5.

Re:Pad Reusable Sanitary Pads for women,

Re:Pad Reusable Sanitary Pads are designed for modern women seeking eco-friendly menstrual care. With soft, breathable layers and superior absorbency, they keep you fresh and comfortable all day. These pads are washable, durable, and safe for sensitive skin, reducing irritation caused by disposables. Featuring secure wings and leak-proof layers, Re:Pad provides reliable protection during light or heavy flow days. A sustainable, cost-effective alternative, Re:Pad helps women embrace healthier, eco-conscious, and reusable period hygiene.

6.

Senzicare Reusable Washable Sanitary Cloth Pads for Women | Anti-Bacterial | Superb Absorbency | Lasts Up To 100 Washes | Skin Friendly | Comfortable & Easy To Use (3 Regular Pads + 1 Overnight Pad)
Senzicare Reusable Washable Sanitary Cloth Pads ensure safe, sustainable, and comfortable menstrual hygiene. Made with soft cotton and absorbent layers, they provide reliable leak protection while being gentle on the skin. These pads are washable, quick-drying, and long-lasting, making them a cost-effective alternative to disposables. Lightweight and eco-friendly, Senzicare pads are easy to use and maintain, offering women a healthier, waste-free period solution. Ideal for daily confidence and environmental care.

7.

SIZI Reusable Cotton Cloth Sanitary Pad for Women| Soft and Breathable Fabric | Eco-Friendly Cotton Sanitary Pads for Women. (XXL, Cloth Pads-05)
Sizi Reusable Cotton Cloth Sanitary Pad delivers soft comfort and eco-friendly protection. Crafted with breathable cotton, it keeps skin irritation-free while absorbing effectively for day-long freshness. The pad is washable, durable, and designed to prevent leaks with its multi-layer structure. Featuring secure wings, it stays in place during active use. Affordable and sustainable, Sizi pads support women in choosing a healthier, reusable, and environment-friendly alternative to disposable sanitary products.

DChica Reusable Sanitary Pads bring stylish, sustainable period care for women. Designed with soft fabric and leak-proof layers, these pads ensure superior comfort and safe absorption. They are reusable, washable, and long-lasting, making them both eco-friendly and economical. Gentle on the skin, DChica pads reduce irritation while maintaining hygiene. With secure wings for easy wear, these pads suit daily and overnight use. DChica empowers women with eco-conscious, cost-effective, and reliable menstrual solutions.

 

  • How long can I use one pad in a day?

    A reusable pad can be worn for 4–6 hours, depending on your flow. On heavy flow days, you may need to change more frequently, just like with disposable pads.

  • How many reusable pads do I need?

    On average, 6–8 pads are sufficient for one menstrual cycle, but this depends on your flow and washing routine.

  • How long do reusable pads last?

    With proper care, reusable pads can last 2–3 years or even longer, making them a cost-effective choice.

  • Are they hygienic and safe?

    Yes, reusable pads are safe and hygienic if washed and dried properly. Using natural sunlight for drying helps kill bacteria and ensures freshness.

  • Can I use them at night or during travel?

    Yes, reusable pads come in different sizes and absorbencies. Larger or overnight pads are available for night use, and carrying a waterproof pouch makes them convenient for travel.

