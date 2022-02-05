Rhea Chakraborty is amping up the fitness game with lateral raise

Rhea Chakraborty is a fitness enthusiast. The actor is often spotted in various yoga positions on her Instagram profile. Rhea Chakraborty believes in the power of yoga and that it can heal the mind and soul. In several instances, Rhea Chakraborty has been spotted advocating of the benefits of yoga on her Instagram profile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rhea also swears by high intensity fitness routine. The actor, who is a regular to the gym, rarely shares her fitness routine on her Instagram profile. However, in more occasions than one, she has been spotted speaking of the health facts and the benefits of several fitness exercises.

A day back, Rhea shared a short video of herself from the gym on her Instagram stories and it is setting the fitness mood for our weekend as well. The video of Rhea amping uo her fitness game at the gym was originally shared by the official Instagram handle of the gym itself, which was reshared by Rhea on her own stories.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty's kickboxing video serves the perfect fitness inspo we need

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Rhea can be seen focused on doing her lateral raises. Dressed in a grey T-shirt and a pair of black gym trousers, rhea can be seen facing away from the camera and performing her lateral raises with dumbbells. With her fitness trainer around for supervision, Rhea can be seen repeatedly acing the routine to perfection. Take a look at the snippets of Rhea's fitness routine that was shared on her Instagram stories:

Instagram story of Rhea Chakraborty. (Instagram/@rhea_chakraborty)

Lateral raises are extremely beneficial exercise routine for strengthening the arm muscles, especially the shoulders. It helps in toning the muscles of the shoulders. It also helps in strengthening and toning the muscles of the upper back region. Lateral raise usually targets in engaging and working out of the deltoid muscles and some trapezius fibers. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, lateral raise helps in enhancing muscle growth and improving the range of motion of the body.