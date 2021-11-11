Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Richa Chadha, in boxing mode, is ‘the girl your mama warned you about’

Published on Nov 11, 2021 08:33 AM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Richa Chadha is in preparation mode now. The actor is indulged in her new fitness routine and that is boxing. According to her words, boxing is great exercise for two reasons – it makes for a good workout and also helps in getting rid of the extra stress.

On Wednesday, Richa shared a video compilation, fresh from her workout routine and we are smitten at her hard work and dedication. In the video, Richa can be seen throwing punches vigorously at her fitness coach, who can be seen defending himself. Dressed in a blue tee shirt and a pair of printed gym trousers, Richa can be seen in beast mode in an outdoor setup, which she chose to make her fitness arena.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's OTT look will sort out your Halloween couple costume

Geared up in boxing gloves, Richa can be seen throwing punches vigorously. “The girl your mama warned you about,” Richa wrote about herself in her caption. Richa also tagged her fitness coach and apologised for punching so hard – “sorry bro for punching hard,” she added. Richa’s fitness coach also shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote that Richa’s boxing game is on point, already.

Take a look at the video, shared by Richa here:

Its prep time for Richa, who especially loves boxing the excess rage away. “Prep time ssshhhh. I love boxing. Gets rid of excess rage and is a great workout,” she added in her caption. In no time, Richa’s video was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. The best comment came from Richa’s Unpaused co-star Gulshan Devaiah, who wrote, “I love boxing too We should spar.” Richa replied saying, “Come on then, but you’re quite tall,” to which Richa’s fitness trainer dropped by to write, “Ma’am aane do koi na tall se (Let him come, Ma’am. It doesn’t matter even if he is tall).”

Boxing comes with multiple health benefits. It improves cardiovascular health, helps in developing the overall coordination of the body and enhances stamina and energy. It also helps in improving confidence, muscle mass and endurance of the body.

