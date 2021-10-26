Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s ‘yoga life’: This time a ‘not easy’ criss cross position

Ridhima Kapoor Sahni swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. Every other day, Riddhima shares a snippet from her fitness routine on her Instagram profile to try and motivate her fans to take up their workout routines seriously.

A jewellery designer by profession, Riddhima is often spotted in her living room, engrossed in her fitness routine and her yoga positions. On Monday, Riddhima drove our blues away with yet another picture of herself from her fitness diaries.

This time, Riddhima opted for a variation of the lotus position or the Padmasana. In the picture, Riddhima, dressed in a black top and a black pair of gym trousers, can be seen performing the yoga position, all the while smiling at the camera.

Riddhima can be seen sitting while crossing her legs to form a criss cross. She also crossed her arms from her back and worked on her flexibility by bringing her arms to touch her feet. “Not easy,” she wrote for the yoga position. We completely agree. She also added multiple hashtags to her post, reflecting her love for yoga and her yoga state of mind - #practiceyogaeveryday, #strongisthenewsexy, #yogalife, #flexibility, #crisscross, #strongisthegoal, #believeinyourself and #yogagirl. Take a look at her picture here:

Riddhima’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her workout routines. A few days back, Riddhima shared a snippet of her exercise, where she can be seen balancing her entire body in air, with her palms placed on two tables of sorts, separated.

Riddhima’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her workout routines. A few days back, Riddhima shared a snippet of her exercise, where she can be seen balancing her entire body in air, with her palms placed on two tables of sorts, separated.|#+|

Padmasana has multiple benefits for the body. It helps in opening up the hips and stretching the ankles and the knees. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, it also helps in keeping the spine straight, thereby developing a good posture. For women, regular practice of Padmasana helps in easing menstrual discomfort and sciatica. It also helps in enhancing the flexibility of the body.

