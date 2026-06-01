RCB's Devdutt Padikkal reveals what cricketers really eat for peak performance: ‘Most of us have dosa, omelette and…'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal has been enjoying a dream run on the cricket field. Fresh off RCB's second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title win after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the 2026 final, the 25-year-old has been in sensational form. His back-to-back match-winning performances have impressed fans and critics alike, shining a spotlight on the disciplined diet and fitness routine that fuel his success.

Devdutt Padikkal debunks diet myths, shares simple breakfast for peak athletic performance. (PTI)

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Athletes are often assumed to follow highly restrictive diets filled with exotic superfoods and complicated meal plans. However, Padikkal says that couldn’t be further from the truth. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut promotes millets and colourful thali for balanced diet, says ‘eat local, eat seasonal’ for better health )

Devdutt Padikkal busts myth that athletes follow extreme diets

In a recent conversation with sports presenter Jatin Sapru, the cricketer opened up about his approach to nutrition and fitness, revealing that consistency matters more than perfection.

“Those were the three things I needed to be really careful with. That is something I focused on more than trying to get a certain amount of anything. Since I don’t eat for taste, I have to make sure I don’t eat too much. I didn’t really pay too much attention to the numbers. I’m 25, but I’m sure once I get closer to 30, those things will start coming into the picture as well,” Devdutt said.

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{{^usCountry}} The batter also addressed one of the biggest misconceptions about elite athletes, the belief that they avoid everyday foods. “A lot of people think that athletes don’t eat regular foods and follow extremely strict diets. That’s actually one of the biggest myths. To be honest, this is probably the most common breakfast you’ll see among athletes, especially cricketers. Every morning, most of us have a dosa, an omelette, and some fruits. And it doesn’t really change much,” Devdutt revealed. Why dosa is a breakfast staple for cricketers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The batter also addressed one of the biggest misconceptions about elite athletes, the belief that they avoid everyday foods. “A lot of people think that athletes don’t eat regular foods and follow extremely strict diets. That’s actually one of the biggest myths. To be honest, this is probably the most common breakfast you’ll see among athletes, especially cricketers. Every morning, most of us have a dosa, an omelette, and some fruits. And it doesn’t really change much,” Devdutt revealed. Why dosa is a breakfast staple for cricketers {{/usCountry}}

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According to him, the meal offers the right balance of nutrients needed to begin the day. “I see different variations of eggs, but apart from that, it’s pretty stable. It’s an easy way to get protein in. As for the dosa, I think it’s mainly a great source of carbohydrates. Early in the morning, it’s quite hard to find the right sources of carbs. Of course, we have gels and sports drinks that provide direct carbohydrates, but dosa is probably the simplest and most convenient way to get them,” he said.

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The Karnataka-born cricketer also added a light-hearted reason for the breakfast staple’s popularity among players from the south. “And as South Indians, we enjoy it a lot more, so I guess that gives us an excuse too,” Devdutt joked.

His comments serve as a reminder that elite performance isn’t always built on complicated diets. Sometimes, a simple plate of dosa, eggs, and fruits, combined with discipline, training, and consistency, can go a long way in helping athletes perform at the highest level.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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