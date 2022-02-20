Rubina Dilaik tries her hand at Aerial Yoga in new pics: Here's why you should try it

Actor Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram to reveal that she was revisiting an art form she once cherished. The star shared several photos of herself trying her hand at it, and it will get you pumped up to work out and get on the fitness bandwagon. Confused? Well, the star recently tried aerial yoga after a long time. Read on to find out why the fitness routine is beneficial, and you should also include it in your daily regimen.

Rubina posted two photos of herself doing aerial yoga and captioned it, "Reintroducing to the art I once cherished." The star, dressed in a lavender full-sleeved crop top and black cycling shorts, did two different yoga asanas on the aerial yoga harness. Additionally, Rubina kept the routine fuss-free by tying her tresses in a sleek ponytail.

See the post below:

The first picture shows Rubina doing a full leg split in the air. She did the Aerial Straddle Split by supporting her legs in the harness and spreading them out in opposite directions. She balanced her body in the air by gripping the harness tightly with her hands.

The second photo shows Rubina doing an inverted yoga asana. The Bigg Boss 14 winner did a variation of the Inverted Butterfly asana for which she joined her legs in the air while hanging upside down from the harness and holding one hand behind the back, placing the other on the shoulder.

Aerial Yoga Benefits:

Aerial yoga helps in removing visual signs of toxicity from our skin, giving it a natural glow. Additionally, it flushes fresh nutrients and oxygen to the face, stimulates hair follicles of the scalp, opens up the chest, enhances flexibility, releases tension from the spine, relieves back pain, helps with breathing, burns calories and stimulates weight loss in the body.

So, did Rubina Dilaik inspire you to try your hand at aerial yoga?