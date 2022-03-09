Saiyami Kher kickstarts Wednesday like this...

Saiyami Kher's fitness videos are always a marvel to watch. The actor, who is a sports enthusiast as well, keeps sharing snippets of her fitness journey on er Instagram profile. Saiyami's Instagram profiler is dedicated to her professional work and her fitness videos. There is not much that the actor cannot do, but she believes that running has helped her a lot to evolve as an actor. It has also been her support system when she had a rough patch on the professional front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saiyami swears by sports, running and everything related to fitness. On Wednesday, the actor started her day early and hit the gym. Saiyami's workout routine soon made its way on her Instagram profile in the form of a short video on her Instagram stories. Saiyami started Wednesday with a run on the treadmill. Saiyami shared the video of herself running and wrote that she is getting in the mileage and she has covered 6 kilometers already.

ALSO READ: 'Strong, resilient and happy': Saiyami Kher speaks of her running routine

In the video, Saiyami can be seen sweating it out on the treadmill while engrossed in running. Dressed in a black tank top and a pair of black and grey gym shorts, Saiyami can be seen looking away from the camera and running on the treadmill. Sometimes pausing to dry off her sweat, the actor can be seen again taking on the routine with a lot of enthusiasm and dedication. Take a look at snippets of her workout routine here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram story of Saiyami Kher. (Instagram/@saiyami)

Running comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in building stronger bones and strengthening the muscles of the body. It also helps in burning mega calories in a shorter time, thereby helping in maintaining the weight. Running also helps in improving the cardiovascular health of the body. Running on the treadmill gives more control to the person than being on the street or a park.