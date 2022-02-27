'Strong, resilient and happy': Saiyami Kher speaks of her running routine

Saiyami Kher, besides being an actor, is a dedicated athlete as well. The actor, who made her debut with the 2015 Telugu film Rey, has earlier played cricket and badminton for the state of Maharashtra. Saiyami is a fitness enthusiast and believes that only through immense hard work and focus, we can achieve what we aspire to.

Saiyami, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of her running and training journey on her Instagram profile and spoke of the importance of fitness in her life, and how it makes her want to strive to be better. Saiyami shared a few of the pictures where she can be seen caught in action in the middle of a badminton game, or practising stretches with the sea in view. Some of her pictures also feature cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma.

Sharing the pictures, Saiyami wrote the kind of change that running and sports have brought into her life. She introduced herself to her fans as " an actor, an athlete, a dreamer and a believer." She further added that when she trains, she does it with the focus of chiseling herself into a better version. Referring to her running routine, Saiyami added that it has been her support system - "especially when I’m down and out. It has helped clear my mind."

Running has helped Saiyami evolve more as an actor and has also given her the opportunity to coordinate with the best athletes of the world. She wrapped her post saying that running has helped her understand that when we strive to achieve something and when we work hard for it, we realise that nothing is impossible. Read her post here:

Running has multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the bones and the muscles. It also helps in burning mega calories and thereby maintaining a healthy weight. Running helps in improving the cardiovascular fitness of the body.