Samantha Ruth Prabhu's workout gets disrupted by two adorable gym partners in hilarious video: Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram stories recently to share snippets from her high-octane workout routine. However, this post was quite different from her regular exercise snippets. Instead of showing off all the exercises she did during the training session, Samantha posted a hilarious video of getting disrupted by two adorable gym buddies - her pet dogs Hash and Saasha.

On Friday, Samantha posted a video and a picture from her gym session - featuring Hash and Saasha. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal actor captioned the first story, "Life as I know it [side eye and facepalm emoticons] #siblingproblems," and another post, "One minute later." Scroll ahead to see both the video and the photo.

The video shows Saasha interrupting Samantha's exercise, followed by Hash joining in. Then, both Saasha and Hash started playing and barking at each other. It is when Samantha separates her two doggos and playfully scolds them, "Time out." The adorable video of Samantha will definitely give you a puppy fever. The Shaakuntalam star did Speed Skaters during the short clip.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post.

The second post shows Samantha, with a big smile on her face, in the middle of Knee Tuck Side Crunches with Hash sitting in between her legs and Saasha looking at her sibling. She used a heart sticker to post the moment. The actor wore a white printed tank top and black shorts with high ponytail and workout trainers.

Speed Skaters And Knee Tuck Crunches Benefits:

Speed Skating provides cardiovascular and aerobic benefits, muscle strength, balance, and coordination.

Knee Tuck Crunches help improve strength and endurance and shape and tone the whole body. It also works on enhanced controlled movements.

Earlier, Samantha had posted an adorable picture of herself chilling with her pet doggos, Hash and Saasha. The photo shows the actor sitting on the floor with her pets cuddled up on her lap.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Shaakuntalam and Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.