Fitness Friday: Sameera Reddy says she lost 9 kg in new post, Tahira Kashyap cheers for her

Actor Sameera Reddy took to Instagram today to share a fitness update with her followers. The star, who had recently started working out to lose weight before Diwali, revealed that she had lost 9 kg. Read on to know what Sameera talked about in her fitness Friday post.

Sameera took to Instagram on Friday, July 23, to post a picture, which was a collage of her flaunting her front and back to show her progress. She talked about how her hard work was finally paying off and that she was 'fully charged' to shed the last few ounces.

Sameera added that after losing 9 kg, she was currently weighing 83 and had only 8 kg to lose before she reached her goal weight, which is 75.

Sameera captioned her Fitness Friday post, "Down 9 kgs, finally the hard work is paying off! I'm now fully charged to get the last few off! Nearly there! It's #fitnessfriday and I'm now 83 kgs down from 92 kg. 8 kgs to go. Consistent focus is the only way to getting to our target!"

She continued, "What's the status with you beautiful people ? How are you feeling? Just having you reading my Fitness Friday post and knowing that we are cheering each other on is the best feeling! I've starting boxing and it's a lot of fun ! Will share a fun video next Friday about how that's going ! Keep doing whatever works for you and most imp stay happy #positivevibes #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #fitmama #letadothis."

Sameera's post garnered a lot of love from several celebrities and her fans. It had more than 54k likes and several comments. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, and Gul Panag showered their praises in the comments section.

See some of the comments on her post:

Comments on Sameera Reddy's post.

To achieve the feat of losing 9 kg, Sameera included several fitness techniques in her routine, and she has been documenting the same on her social media. The actor has tried her hands at intermittent fasting, running, skipping, yoga, and now, boxing.

