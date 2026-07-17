Sanya Malhotra breaks period stigma, says ‘open discussions can help women trust and understand their bodies better’

Talking about women's health and wellness is often still seen as taboo, but actress Sanya Malhotra is working hard to create change and is now using her voice to address menstruation. Already known for her strong acting skills and for choosing female-led and socially relevant narratives like Dangal, Badhaai Ho, Pagglait, Kathal, and Mrs., she aims to break the silence around periods and promote open discussions about this important issue.

Sanya Malhotra: Open talks on periods can reduce stigma and empower women (Instagram)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

In an interview with Health Shots, she shares her thoughts on normalising period conversations, dispelling old myths, and the role of the i-choose brand in supporting women's health across India. The Dangal Girl believes that “every woman should feel confident and knowledgeable about her body, making her a key figure in the movement for greater awareness and acceptance.”

Q: How do you want to help make period conversations more normal for young women in India?

Sanya Malhotra: I've always felt that the more we talk about something openly, the less power stigma has over it. Periods are a completely natural part of every woman's life. Still, so many of us have grown up feeling awkward or embarrassed talking about them. I think it's time we changed that. One of the reasons I connected so strongly with i choose is that it approaches women's intimate wellness with honesty, empathy, and understanding rather than judgment. The brand believes that every woman knows her body best, and I think that's such an empowering thought. If, through this campaign, we can encourage young girls to ask questions without hesitation, trust their bodies, and feel comfortable having these conversations with their families and friends, that's a really meaningful change.

Q. What’s one period myth you think we need to drop?

Sanya Malhotra: I think the biggest myth we need to leave behind is that periods are something to hide or "deal with." We've normalised silence for far too long. Every woman's experience is different, and that's okay. We should feel comfortable talking about our periods, asking for help when something doesn't feel right and choosing what works best for our own bodies. The more we replace myths with honest conversations and the right information, the more confident women will feel about taking charge of their health.

Q. How does i-choose’s “intimate care without shame” message fit with the self-care/body positivity talks you already have with your fans?

Sanya Malhotra: It feels like a very natural extension of conversations I already enjoy having. For me, self-care isn't just about skincare or wellness routines. It's also about listening to your body, respecting what it's telling you and not feeling guilty about putting yourself first. That's exactly what I choose stands for. The idea that every woman should have the freedom to listen to herself and make choices with confidence really resonated with me from the very beginning. I also love that the brand is encouraging conversations about intimate wellness with openness rather than embarrassment. If we can help even a few more women feel seen, understood and confident enough to prioritise their own health without shame, I think that's a very positive step. That's the kind of message I'm proud to stand behind.

Q. The master brand move. Why launch i-choose as a unified brand now, and how does Sanya's coming on board help advance that vision?

Sai Ramana Ponugoti, CEO, Piramal Consumer Healthcare: Women's intimate wellness in India is evolving, with consumers increasingly open to discussions about intimate health and self-care. This presents an opportunity to create a trusted brand, which is why we established i-choose. At its core, the brand believes that every woman knows her body best, and we aim to empower her to take control of her intimate health at every life stage, from menarche to menopause. Instead of launching individual products, we developed a cohesive platform that celebrates women's choices and fosters emotional connections. Sanya Malhotra was a natural fit for our brand, as she embodies its philosophy of women's empowerment and authenticity, making her a genuine extension of our values.

5. More than pads, i-choose talks about full intimate care. What’s your plan to advance education and accessibility, especially in Tier 2/3 India, where stigma remains high?

Sai Ramana Ponugoti: In healthcare marketing, education and brand building must work together. Building brand awareness without educating consumers limits adoption, while education alone doesn't foster trust. Our goal is to balance both to support long-term behaviour change and to normalise conversations about intimate wellness through culturally sensitive communication. Our digital-first, community-led strategy tailors messages for women across diverse regions, age groups, and life stages in India. We collaborate with healthcare experts and credible influencers, as peer recommendations are essential in this category.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Accessibility is crucial; we aim to ensure women can easily find intimate wellness products in pharmacies, modern trade, and e-commerce. Digital commerce is reaching Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, allowing convenient discovery of these products. We use real-time insights and omnichannel strategies to ensure availability while promoting open, informed discussions about intimate wellness.

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(Disclaimer: This interview is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)