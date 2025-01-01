Bhagyashree shares simple diet tips to boost your health in 2025: ‘Start listening to your body’

Actor Bhagyashree may have taken a step back from the glamorous world of Bollywood, but she continues to stay connected with her fans through her passion for health and wellness. From sharing healthy recipes to dishing out fitness tips, Bhagyashree never misses a chance to inspire her Insta-family. Bhagyashree shared diet tips to address body deficiencies in her latest Instagram video.

In the latest episode of her Instagram series, Tuesday Tips with B, the actor reveals simple yet effective health tips that can help you feel stronger and healthier as you step into the new year. (Also read: Bhagyashree swears by this super easy exercise for instant leg pain relief and better mobility. Watch how to do it )

Bhagyashree reveals essential health tips

She shared the video with the caption, "As the year ends, make a pact to understand your body and its needs." In the video, she emphasises how crucial it is to listen to our bodies, as they always give us signals, whether physical or emotional, when something is off or lacking. She goes on to explain how paying attention to these cues can help us address any deficiencies. Let's take a look at her tips.

How to tackle deficiencies for better health

If you experience nerve-wracking sensations, like twitching under your eyes or in your legs, it could be a sign of magnesium deficiency. To fix this, Bhagyashree suggests adding almonds, sunflower seeds, or spinach to your diet.

Feeling irritated or angry too often? It might be due to a lack of Vitamin B. She recommends eating kidney beans, chickpeas, or peanuts. Don’t forget to soak up some sunlight daily for an extra boost.

Brittle nails? That’s a sign of iron deficiency. Vegetarians can load up on spinach, beetroot, or jaggery to meet their iron needs.

For potassium, which is essential for muscle function and hydration, include bananas, coconut water, and potatoes in your diet.

Finally, while curd is great for gut health, Bhagyashree also suggests adding fermented foods like dhokla and idli to your meals for better digestion and overall wellness.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.