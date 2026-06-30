Nutritionist warns 'skinny girls with visible abs usually miss their periods', wants women to stop shrinking themselves

In a world dominated by social media fitness trends, the pursuit of visible six-pack abs and an ultra-lean physique is often equated with peak health. However, health experts are increasingly warning that this aesthetic ideal can come at a steep biological cost. Also read | Fitness coach says ‘skinny is actually quite useless’; shares 3 things to focus on for sustainable fat loss According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, 'don't focus on shrinking yourself, but rather strengthening yourself'. (Pexels )

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain took to Instagram on June 29 to issue a reality check for women striving for extreme leanness. She said, "Girls, if I were your nutritionist, then here's what I would remind you, skinny girls with visible abs usually skip their period."

Body in 'emergency mode' According to Deepsikha, the loss of a menstrual cycle in highly active, lean women is a medical condition known as hypothalamic amenorrhea. This happens when the brain's hypothalamus — the control centre for hormones—shuts down reproductive signals due to severe energy deficits, she highlighted.

Deepsikha broke down the physiological threshold where this survival mechanism kicks in: it typically occurs ‘when the body fat percentage goes below 14 to 18 percent because of extensive diets and workouts’. Under these conditions, the body undergoes a severe crisis management response. "Your body takes the lack of energy as an emergency and shuts down the essential function like pre-production," Deepsikha explained.

When energy intake cannot match energy expenditure, the body prioritises immediate survival (like keeping your heart beating and brain functioning) over non-essential functions like ovulation, she highlighted.