Sanya Malhotra's outdoor workout session is our year-end fitness inspo

Sanya Malhotra is back to her favourite place, with her favourite things – at the gym, working out with dumbbells. The actor is a fitness enthusiast who keeps setting the bar higher with every picture and video that she posts from her fitness routine. Be it a high intensity workout routine or calisthenics or a calm yoga session, Sanya is always up for everything fitness and never fails to serve with the necessary dollop of fitness motivation to start our day.

Sanya, when not working for the big screen, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her gym, working out in animal flow. However, for the end of the year, Sanya chose to go all out on fitness in an outdoor setup. A day back, Sanya shared a snippet of her fitness routine from in the outdoors and we are smitten. The video was originally shared by Sanya's fitness trainer Tridev Pandey on his Instagram stories which was reshared by Sanya.

Sanya, in the video, can be seen working out with dumbbells. Dressed in a soft pink cropped top and a red pair of gym shorts, Sanya can be seen holding the dumbbells in her both hands and then in stages, can be seen moving them near to her chest and then above her head and then bringing them down. She can be seen doing the same process repeatedly. Take a look at the snippet of her outdoor fitness session here:

Instagram story of Sanya Malhotra. (Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_)

Workout with dumbbells, as performed by Sanya Malhotra in the Instagram video, comes with multiple health benefits. Usually used in strength training, workout with dumbbells helps in improving bone density. It also helps in developing muscle mass and metabolism of the body. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, it helps in activating different muscle groups and improving the force, flexibility and the growth of the body.