Sanya Malhotra’s trainer demonstrates four core strengthening exercises

It is extremely important to have a strong core. There are multiple exercise routines focused on working out of the core muscles and strengthening them. A strong core helps in enhancing the stability and the balance of the body. It also helps in engaging the pelvis, lower back and hips, and provide better balance to the body. However, one must work out in order to strengthen the core muscles and enhance the stability of the body. Sanya Malhotra’s fitness trainer Tridev Pandey, a day back, shared a short video demonstrating four core strengthening exercises that can be taken up with the help of a gym ball on a daily basis.

Tridev, in the beginning of the video, can be seen starting the routine with Dead Bug. Holding the gym ball with his one hand and balancing it with his knee, he can be seen stretching his alternate hands and legs. For the second workout, Tridev can be seen placing his hands on the gym ball and balancing his body while performing Ball Mountain Climber. Then, Tridev can be seen placing the ball between his legs and performing Leg raises. For the last exercise, Tridev placed the ball on the yoga mat and balanced his legs on it while lying down. Then he performed Straight Leg Glute Bridge. “Strengthen your core and find your balance with these exercise movements,” wrote Tridev in the caption. Here are the core strengthening exercises performed by Tridev in the video:

Dead Bug

Ball Mountain Climber

Leg Raises

Straight Leg Glute Bridge

Take a look:

A strong core helps in burning mega calories and helping in weight loss. It also helps in improving the posture of the body and the physical performance, especially in sports and workouts. A strong core also helps in reducing the risk of back injuries.

