Sara Ali Khan's quick Pilates session is all the workout motivation you will need today: Watch

Sara Ali Khan's Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit shared a quick glimpse of her workout routine at the gym. The fast-forward clip is all the motivation you will need to hit the gym today.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:22 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Sara Ali Khan is a true blue fitness enthusiast. From her weight transformation to her dedication towards living a healthy lifestyle, the star motivates her fans to work on their physical fitness. Moreover, the star never skips a day at the gym and is often snapped outside celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit's Pilates studio in Mumbai. Her latest video is all the motivation you will need this weekend and pump you up for the upcoming week.

On Saturday, Namrata took to Instagram to post a video of Sara doing different Pilates exercises at her studio in Mumbai. She posted a fast-forward clip of Sara doing the routine and captioned it, "A quick glimpse of a #Pilates session with Sara Ali Khan." She also used hashtags like #PilatesGirl, #pilatesreformer, #PilatesLover and #WeekendVibe in the post.

Watch the video here:

The video shows Sara doing different exercises on the Pilates Reformer, as the star's trainer supervises her. She did workouts that focused on her arms, calves, core, back, posture, upper body strength, thighs, lower back and more. The star, dressed in a black tank top and shorts, nailed the exercise routine.

Pilates Benefits:

Pilates packs in many benefits, including increased core strength and overall energy in the body, improved posture, decreased back pain, enhanced body awareness, and decreased stress. Practising Pilates also prevents injuries and promotes weight loss.

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re, starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film is said to be the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi, but the makers haven't made an official announcement yet.

Topics
sara ali khan pilates
