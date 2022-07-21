Sara Ali Khan’s post-vacay mantra: ‘You must work hard, there’s no easy hack’

Sara Ali Khan is getting back in shape in style. The actor is freshly back from her holidays and she did not waste any time in getting back to her second favourite place – the gym. The first is of course the hills. The actor, on Thursday, gave us a sneak peek of the kind of hard work she is putting into her fitness routine in order to work on herself. “It’s good to be back,” read the first line of her caption. Sara is a fitness enthusiast and a proud Pilates girl. The actor, on multiple occasions, has been spotted by paparazzi, stepping out of her gym wearing her athleisure with “Pilates Girl” written on it. Sara loves her gym routine – be it yoga or high intensity workouts or Pilates. The actor, when not working or travelling to drool-worthy locations, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her gym or her Pilates studio, working out in animal mode.

A similar snippet portraying her dedication and focus into her fitness routine made its way on her Instagram profile on Thursday and made our midweek better, all the while giving us all the workout goals we need to push ourselves to go the extra mile for fitness. In the video, sara can be seen taking up multiple routines. From jumping squats to pushups, the actor can be seen slaying fitness goals like a pro. With the video, she also wrote a mini rhyme for the caption - “It’s good to be back. Hogaya Holiday come back on track. You must work hard, there’s no easy hack. Just keep going- no time to slack. You cannot crack- so just attack! Oh! And remember supplement this effort with a healthy snack.” Take a look at her routine here:

High intensity workout routine brings with itself multiple health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories and controlling the weight. It also helps in reducing heart rate, blood pressure and blood sugar. It also helps in gaining muscles and boosting oxygen consumption.