Sara Ali Khan and Pooja Hedge twinning in Pilates is all the fitness inspo we need

Sara Ali Khan is a “Pilates girl” - we are already aware of that. The actor takes her fitness routine very seriously and never misses out a day from hitting the gym. Sara Ali Khan’s fitness trainer Namrata Purohit keeps sharing snippets of her gym diaries on her Instagram profile.

Sara wears her love for Pilates proudly on herself with a “Pilates girl” tee shirt, every time she steps out of the gym. Seems like, Sara’s love for Pilates is spreading to other fitness enthusiasts of Bollywood as well. Pooja Hedge, on Monday, was spotted twinning in exercises of Pilates with Sara in the gym together and the video is serving us with the necessary dollop of motivation.

Sara and Pooja served a fresh fitness goal for their Instagram family on Monday with a video of themselves working out together, under the supervision of celebrity trainer Namrata. The video of them engrossed in their fitness routine found its way through Namrata’s Instagram profile, on our feed.

In the video, Sara and Pooja can be seen taking up various Pilates routine, all the while being perched up on a gym rail of sorts. In the first part of the video, Sara and Pooja can be seen working on their arm muscles by moving a stick connected to a gym equipment, by sitting on their knees on a rail. In the later part of the video, they can be seen exercising with the same stick by moving it horizontally, perpendicular to their bodies, and working on their core muscles. “Working it out. Pooja Hedge, Sara Ali Khan focusing on the core, chest and arms.. stabilising and strengthening,” wrote Namrata.

Pilates, as performed by Sara and Pooja, in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. They help in stabilizing the muscles at the core and increase body awareness. They also improve posture of the body and energy, thereby reducing chances of injury and stress.

